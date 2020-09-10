Boys/girls golf
Midd-West 182
Warrior Run 193
MILTON — The Defenders’ Hanna Rabb shot a 34 to lead all golfers Thursday, but Midd-West got the team win over Warrior Run at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Warrior Run’s Hunter Saul shot a 52 and Kaelyn Watson carded a 59.
The Mustangs were led by Jullian Kreinak, who carded a 41. Nick Whitesel fired a 46 and Kyle Beward a 47.
The Defenders host Central Columbia on Tuesday.
Wynding Brook Golf Club, Milton
Warrior Run 193 Hanna Rabb 34, Kaelyn Watson 59, Hunter Saul 52, Mason Sheesly 48, Emily Troutman 69, Reagan Campbell 60 Midd-West 193 Jullian Kreinak 41, Kyle beward 47, Nick Whitesel 46, Noah Bogush 48, Austin Bogush 52, Caroline Zerbe 59
Girls tennis
Milton 4
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Alanna Stamm and Brooklyn Wade led the charge for Milton at Nos. 1 and 2 singles as the Black Panthers topped the Wildcats in girls tennis action Wednesday in Mifflinburg.
Milton got doubles wins from Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell and Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala. Mifflinburg’s No. 3, Rockell Keister, got a win for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg hosts Lewisburg today while Milton travels to Williamsport.
Milton 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
