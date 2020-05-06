LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University lacrosse team announced its 2020 team award winners and standout goalkeeper Lauren Girardi has been named the Team’s MVP.
Braxtin Reddinger was named the Offensive MVP and Jenna Wismer was tabbed as the team’s Defensive MVP. Addy Borkowski was named Unsung Hero.
After opening the season with a loss, LHU won three of its next four games and the Bald Eagles were 3-2 overall when the season ended. Lock Haven was 1-0 in PSAC West action and 2-1 at home.
After five games, Reddinger had 18 goals, which ranked third in the PSAC. She also had seven assists (25 points) and 21 draw controls. Both Wismer and Borkowski were significant contributors as well through five games. Wismer had five ground balls and four caused turnovers in five starts and Borkowski had four goals and one assist.
Girardi led the PSAC in saves with 63. Her .573 save-percentage was second-best in the PSAC and her goals-against-average of 9.49 was No. 6 in the league.
Award winners are as follows:
• Team MVP — Lauren Girardi (Watertown, N.Y./Watertown), Junior, GK
• Offensive MVP — Braxtin Reddinger (Hanover/New Oxford), Senior, MF
• Defensive MVP — Jenna Wismer (East Greenville/Upper Perkiomen), Senior, D
• Unsung Hero — Addy Borkowski (Eagleville/Methacton), Junior, MF
