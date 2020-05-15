SELINSGROVE – Senior Alex Burman (Wallingford/Episcopal) of the Susquehanna University baseball team was named to the 2020 Academic All-District 4 Baseball First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
CoSIDA announced teams representing eight districts Thursday afternoon. The Academic All-District Baseball Team recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
Burman is part of an 11-person team representing District 4, which includes all Division III schools in the Keystone State. The 6-0 designated hitter is one of five representatives from the Landmark Conference. As a first team selection, he now advances to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America® honorees will be announced from June 8-11.
His Bachelor of Science degree in business administration was conferred yesterday afternoon as Burman graduated with a 3.59 cumulative grade point average (GPA). A transfer from the New Jersey Institute of Technology prior to the start of his junior year, he made the dean’s list every semester at Susquehanna for a total of four semesters. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.40 or better in a particular semester.
Burman was a two-time member of the Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll (2019 and 2020).
This season, he was named to the Landmark Spring All-Sportsmanship Team, recognizes student-athletes who epitomize the ideals of sportsmanship. The student-athletes selected demonstrate fair play, graciousness in victory and respectfulness in defeat. They are ambassadors for the team, both on and off the field, and galvanize their teammates toward their goals. These student-athletes exhibit respect for themselves, teammates, coaches, opponents, officials, spectators, and the greater campus community.
On the diamond, Burman led the league with 10 walks while ranking fifth with a .531 on-base percentage and ninth with 15 hits before the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He earned 2019 All-Landmark First Team honors after ranking third in the conference with 61 hits, fourth with a .468 on-base percentage, and fifth with .384 batting average and 35 RBI.
He earned Landmark Athlete of the Week on April 22, 2019, after a stellar 6-for-6 effort at the plate in a 17-0 win over Juniata College (Apr. 20) with eight RBI, two doubles, and one home run. For the week, Burman hit .700, drove in eight runs, and scored three runs of his own as SU posted a 1-1 record.
He was a two-year standout for Susquehanna, who posted a career batting average of .386 as he started all 50 games he played in. Burman notched 76 hits, including 10 doubles, three home runs, and one triple in 197 at-bats. As an outfielder, he posted a .966 fielding percentage with only five errors in 145 total chances.
Susquehanna tallied a two-year mark of 30-23 (14-4 Landmark), including a 6-5 mark in a shortened 2020 season, with Burman’s leadership. The River Hawks captured the 2019 Landmark Championship title as the No. 1 seed and with an undefeated 4-0 record. Then the River Hawks posted a 1-2 mark in the 2019 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Tournament Regional at Johns Hopkins University.
