BLOOMSBURG — Head coach Bernie Empie of the Bloomsburg University men’s and women’s cross country and track & field programs announced that 17 student-athletes on the men’s side will be joining the Husky pack this fall.
The number is part of the largest-ever recruiting class as a total of 42 student-athletes (25 women, 17 men) will bring depth to both cross country and track & field programs.
“I am extremely excited by the class we have attracted,” said Empie. “We added some depth in just about every event group area. It is the largest incoming class we have ever recruited, and I have to give much of the credit to my assistant coaches who played a significant role in those efforts. We have some young men and women that will be able to contribute to the team success right away, and others that will develop over time. I am eager to start working with this fine group!”
Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Kristin Stam added, “With an aim of achieving balance and depth within our roster, we are very excited that each discipline within our sport is represented in this talented incoming class. We are eager to begin working with these young athletes and are humbled by the continued growth our program has been able to foster.”
The recruiting class:
• Andrew Basile comes to Bloomsburg from Easton Area High School. Though his running background is diverse in range, Basile’s speed and strength over 800 meters indicates his potential as an immediate contributor in the middle distance events.
• Ryan Beck, from Altoona Area High School, specializes in the horizontal jumps. A District VI medalist in the triple jump, he is poised to step into his collegiate career as a conference-level jumper.
• Justis Brady joins the Huskies from Warrior Run High School in Turbotville. Bradyis a District 4 runner-up and PIAA State Championship qualifier in the high jump. He will also bring long and triple jump experience to the jumps group at Bloomsburg.
• Matthew Campbell comes from Cherokee High School in Marlton, N.J., where he has shown strong development across the distance events. He captured significant personal bests in both his final cross country and track seasons.
• Matthew Carroll joins the program from Palmyra High School. Matthew represented his high school at the PIAA State Championships in cross country this past fall, and is also a county champion and league medalist in the 1600-meter run.
• Ryan Duff hails from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School in Plymouth Meeting. Ryan is a two-time league medalist in the 3200-meter run, and has shown representation at three District I Championship races in cross country.
• Brock Evert, from Mount Carmel Area High School, will join the jumps group at Bloomsburg this fall. A league medalist in the long jump, Evert is also a District 4 qualifier in both the long and triple jumps.
• Michael Gavio comes to Bloomsburg from Cherokee High School in Marlton, N.J. Michael represented Cherokee at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions in the past two cross country seasons. He has also shown versatility on the track as a Sectional South Championship qualifier in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.
• Brayden Graham joins the Huskies from Stroudsburg High School. A PIAA State Championship qualifier in cross country, he has also been present at four District 11 Championships in both cross country and track & field.
• Parker Jarratt comes from Avon Grove High School in West Grove, where he was a four-year varsity runner. A three-time representative at the District I Cross Country Championships, he will contribute to the depth of Bloomsburg’s distance group.
• Jadin Lugo hails from Louis E. Dieruff High School in Allentown, where he was an accomplished sprinter. A District 11 medalist in the 200-meter dash, Lugo has demonstrated consistent development and range from the 60-200-meter events.
• Michael Makowski joins the roster from Mount Carmel Area High School. With only one indoor and one outdoor season of track & field experience, Makowski has shown tremendous potential in the throwing events. In his inaugural season, he progressed by nearly nine feet in the shot put, and concluded his season as a District IV medalist.
• Gabe McKittrick, from Hazleton Area High School, was a member of the varsity cross country team in each of his three participating seasons. He finished fifth at the District 2 Cross Country Championships in 2019 and qualified for the PIAA State meet.
• Noah Meckes comes to Bloomsburg from Crestwood High School in Mountain Top. Meckes is a 2019 District 2 medalist in the javelin, and will join the throws group at Bloomsburg this fall.
• William Munson transfers to Bloomsburg from Alvernia University after graduating from Jim Thorpe Area High School in 2019. He is a two-time District 11 champion, three-time District runner-up, and a PIAA State Championship qualifier in both the shot put and discus events.
• Aidan Skinner, from Avon Grove High School in West Grove, will be a member of both the cross country and track & field teams at Bloomsburg. Skinner represented his team as a varsity runner at three District I Cross Country Championships, and will contribute his 400m-3200m range of track experience to the Huskies.
• Robert Wilson joins the Huskies from Wissahickon High School in Ambler. A two-time league medalist in the 100-meter and 400-meter races, and a District I qualifier in the 400-meter dash, He will make an immediate impact on Bloomsburg’s sprint squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.