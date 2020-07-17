Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Tuesday, July 7
I want to pretend that everything is normal, but Harvard’s county by county map of the COVID infection rate has kind of woken me up the last few days. This past weekend, Northumberland County was the ninth highest of the 67 Pennsylvania counties. Now, we are still doing okay — Pa. is gratefully a state that has kept our cases relatively low — but seeing Northumberland County’s rate so high was a helpful perspective when I want to think of this as something that is just affecting the cities.
Somewhere on the sixth mile of our run today, Leah hits me with a fairly interesting question, “Coach, do you think that you can have expectations for others that you don’t have for yourself?” (Honestly — I think that this was a follow-up from a comment that Timmy had made on mile two about team expectations affecting individual athletes and that’s how running conversations flow: you pick it up four miles later as the brain is trying to balance rational thought with the need for oxygen and water).
In the moment, I answered Leah that it would be more just if we had the same expectations for ourselves and others, but that I felt it was human nature that we often didn’t. Since then I’ve realized that as a parent, a teacher, and as a coach, I often have higher expectations for them than what I showed in my own life.
I don’t want my own children to repeat my mistakes and I do expect my athletes to be faster than I was in high school; high expectations are a main ingredient in the recipe for success. If my expectations stop at my own accomplishments then where is the space for me to share what I have learned?
A friend this afternoon thought about another side of this question: Expectations that are too high can quickly become heavy burdens. Something to think about — gotta love the long runs!
