Retirees League
standings
American Conference
Place Lost
1 Shellenberger-Steinbach 12.5 5.5
2 J Hans-Hockenbrock 11 7
T3 D Allen-Fritzges 10.5 7.5
T3 R Allen-Klein 10.5 7.5
T3 Fama-Rupert 10.5 7.5
6 Neuer-Neuer 10 8
7 Babcock-Houseknecht 9 9
T8 Batman-Callenberger 8.5 9.5
T8 Houser-Mausteller 8.5 9.5
T8 Lawver-Meckley 8.5 9.5
11 Day-Roth 8 10
12 Bower-McRoberts 7 11
13 Neuhard-Reynolds 6.5 11.5
14 Frey-Troutman 5 13
National Conference
1 Strosser-Talhelm 13 5
2 Aunkst-Bachman 12 6
3 R Fisher-Zimmerman 11 7
T4 Z Fisher-Knouse 10.5 7.5
T4 Boatman-Laidacker 10.5 7.5
6 Dooris-Harris 9.5 8.5
7 LaRoche-Latsha 9 9
T8 Knarr-Ryan 8.5 9.5
T8 Rupert-Temple 8.5 9.5
10 Dupes-Scampone 6.5 11.5
11 D Hans-Moser 5 13
12 Andrews-Peterman 4 14
