LEWISBURG – The Bucknell football program recently announced its Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Specialist of the 2010s, as selected by Bison Nation through fan polls on BucknellBison.com.
OL Julién Davenport, currently a member of the Miami Dolphins, was tabbed as the Offensive Player of the Decade. LB Evan Byers was voted as the Defensive Player of the Decade while P Alex Pechin was selected as the Specialist of the Decade.
All three were All-Americans during their time at Bucknell. Davenport and Pechin represent two of Bucknell's four four-time All-Patriot League honorees; Pechin is only the fourth football player to make four All-Patriot League First Teams, joining Holy Cross DB Dave Murphy (1986-89), Colgate QB Ryan Vena (1996-99) and Lehigh RB Dom Bragalone (2015-18). In addition, Pechin became the 14th consensus All-American in Patriot League history by making the 2019 AP, AFCA, STATS and Walter Camp squads.
Nominees for the Bucknell Football Team's Players of the Decade were selected from its All-Decade Team honorees. The top two vote-getters in positions where three or more players were selected to the team advanced to the overall ballot. In positions where one or two players were selected to the team, all were represented on the overall ballot.
