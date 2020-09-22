LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons got back in the win column as they scored three second-half goals to take a 4-2 win over Mifflinburg in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action Monday.
Lewisburg (1-3 overall) led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Taryn Beers off an assist by Ella Reish.
A goal and an assist by Peyton Yocum, the latter leading to a goal for Sarah Fritz, would tie the game at 2-all for Mifflinburg (2-2) in the 56th minute.
But in the 61st minute Reish would score the first of her two goals — both off assists by Sophie Kilbride — and the Green Dragons pulled away for the win.
Lewisburg is at Jersey Shore at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while Mifflinburg hosts Central Mountain at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 4, Mifflinburg 2at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Taryn Beers, unassisted, 32:36.
Second half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Remi Stahl, 52:06. Lew-Amelia Kiepke, free kick, 54:26. Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Yocum, 55:24. Lew-Ella Reish, unassisted, 60:40. Lew-Reish, unassisted, 73:01.
Shots: Lewisburg, 11-2; Corners: Mifflinburg, 3-2; Saves:
Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 2, and McKenna Meadows, 2; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 3.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9
CMVT 0
BLOOMSBURG — Audrey Millett, Amelia Yordy and Mattie Steck scored two goals apiece to lead the Lions to the nonleague victory.
Millett and Yordy scored both of their goals in the first half, along with goals from Mattie Steck and Kailey Devlin, as Meadowbrook (3-2, 1-1 ACAA) got out to a 6-0 halftime lead.
In the second half, Mattie Steck scored her second goal, plus Emily Toland and Katie Steck also scored to help put the game away for the Lions.
Meadowbrook next hosts St. John Neumann today.
Meadowbrook Christian 9, CMVT 0at CMVTFirst half
MC-Audrey Millett, assist Amelia Yordy, 39:43. MC-Millett, assist Maddy Osman, 29:30. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 21:57. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 11:03. MC-Mattie Steck, assist Takira Yoder, 8:04. MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 2:12.
Second half
MC-M. Steck, unassisted, 35:06. MC-Emily Toland, unassisted, 29:08. MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 8:44.
Shots: MC, 24-1; Corners: MC, 8-0; Saves:
MC, Toland, Alayna Smith, Shelby Hartman, 1.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia 4
Lewisburg 1
ALMEDIA — A very tough three-set win by Bekah Vance at No. 1 singles highlighted the match for the Green Dragons, who despite the big win still fell to the Blue Jays in HAC-II action.
Vance fell in the first set to Emma Kelchner, 3-6, but she rallied for a 6-4 win in the second and a 7-6 (7-4) win in the third for Lewisburg (2-7).
“The No. 1 singles match was a nail-biter all the way to the very end. Bekah played with a lot of heart tonight in beating a very good singles player in Kelchner, who made if far in individual singles district tournament last year,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “I was at the edge of my seat the whole time watching multiple rallies between the two players. I was very proud how Bekah made a lot of adjustments to her game though out the match to come up with a win.”
Central Columbia 4, Lewisburg 1at Central ColumbiaSingles
1. Bekah Vance (L) def. Emma Kelchner, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4). 2. Megan Minnig (CC) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Grace Roberts-Lexie Lehman (CC) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermark (CC) def. Mia Kazakavage-Autumn Sena, 6-4, 6-4.
Jersey Shore 5
Mifflinburg 0
JERSEY SHORE — A reshuffled singles lineup did little to ease the Wildcats’ troubles this season as the Bulldogs took the shutout HAC-I victory.
The lineup featured Rockell Keister playing at No. 1 singles, but Keister would fall to Sam Machmer 6-1, 6-3 for Mifflinburg (0-9).
Jersey Shore 5, Mifflinburg 0at Jersey ShoreSingles
1. Sam Machmer (JS) def. Rockell Keister, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Riley Frazier (JS) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-1, 6-2. 3. Breonna Porter (JS) def. Rebecca Reimer, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Celia Shemory-Hayley Shadle (JS) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Rahel Hartzell (JS) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti, 6-0, 6-2.
Golf
Lewisburg 165
Williamsport 209
LEWISBURG — A 1-under-par 35 by Nick Mahoney led the Green Dragons to the HAC-I victory over the Millionaires at Bucknell Golf Club.
Will Gronlund added a 39 for Lewisburg, while Williamsport was led by a 50 from Douglas Nicholas.
Lewisburg 165, Williamsport 209at Bucknell Golf ClubLewisburg:
Nick Mahoney, 35; Will Gronlund, 39; Sean Kelly, 41; Joel Myers, 50.
Williamsport: Douglas Nicholas, 50; Evan Whitford, 51; Maria Montoya, 53; Kydreece Burks, 55.
