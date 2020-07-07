LEWISBURG — Bucknell rowers Natalie Minella (Kennett Square) and Erin Sullivan (Amesbury, Mass.) have been selected as nominees for 2020 Pocock All-America Awards from the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of most spring rowing competitions, including the national championships. As such, CRCA First and Second Team All-America honors were not awarded this year, however the organization still wanted to recognize the top performers in NCAA women’s rowing.
Minella graduated this spring as a two-time All-Patriot League coxswain. She was a Second Team All-Patriot League honoree in 2017 and 2019, and last year she was also named to the Academic All-Patriot League Team. A three-time CRCA Scholar-Athlete, Minella joined the program as a novice but earned spots in Patriot League Championships boats in each of her first three seasons. In 2019, she won a silver medal with the Varsity Eight, and she also captured a silver with the Second Varsity Eight during her freshman season. Minella earned a silver medal at the 1969 Cup this past fall, before the season was cut short in March.
Sullivan made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2018-19, earning First Team All-Patriot League honors after stroking the Varsity Eight to a silver medal at the Patriot League championships. She was one of only two first-year competitors to earn First Team All-PL honors, along with a coxswain from Navy. Sullivan was also part of the silver medal-winning Varsity Eight at the 1969 Cup this fall.
