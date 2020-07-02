SELINSGROVE – A simple request by a mother on an April morning for a shout out for her son and his baseball team dropped a 2020 Honorary ESPY into the hands of a Susquehanna University fifth-year southpaw two months later.
Sean Rodriguez ’20 (Nutley, N.J./Nutley) was one of two athletes in the New York Metropolitan Area awarded an Honorary ESPY live on air during the Carlin Show on 98.7 FM ESPN New York on June 18. Since 1993, the ESPYS have been a way to honor individual and team athletic achievements and other sports-related performances.
ESPN Radio gave its local affiliates the opportunity to award an Honorary ESPY to a high school or college athlete in their market who lost their senior season to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rodriguez, like so many other senior athletes across the country, saw his season come to an abrupt end when the coronavirus made its insidious presence known.
A self-proclaimed “huge baseball nut,” Rodriguez’s mother, Michelle Braffa, was listening to 98.7 ESPN New York as she always does in the morning when she overheard the station soliciting stories of athletes whose senior seasons were impacted by the pandemic.
Knowing her son was still devastated by the cancellation of his final collegiate season, she sent an email detailing how her son, SRod (his nickname on the team), was one of two fifth-year seniors (his best friend, Nate Madden ’20, being the other) completing the team’s 10-member senior class. Rodriguez had returned to Susquehanna for a fifth year after having his true freshman season cut short by a torn labrum.
He recounted on the Carlin Show, “I just couldn’t wrap my head around not playing my last year of baseball ever. I ran through the idea of I can work my entire life so why would I give up just one more year of baseball, I know I’ll regret it.”
Having no clue that her email would “transpire into an ESPY” since she thought they were just going to say something on the radio, Rodriguez’s mother was uncertain as to why two months later she received an interview request for her son from an ABC producer. “She was yelling at me, are you putting my email on your LinkedIn? Why am I getting emails?” Rodriguez laughed remembering.
At first, both thought the requests were potential job interviews and Rodriguez, through chuckles, said his mom told him he better wear a suit. It all “clicked” for Rodriguez’s mother when an email from an ESPN producer revealed that these interview requests were related to her simple email for a Susquehanna shout out.
Rodriguez and the River Hawks had high hopes for the 2020 campaign after claiming the 2019 Landmark Conference Championship and earning a spot in the 2019 NCAA Division III Regional Tournament. He and his team of “brothers” were looking to advance past regionals and beyond this season. However, the coronavirus had other plans.
Rodriguez and his teammates were down at the Snowbird Classic in Port Charlotte, Florida, for Spring Training when they found out the news of the season’s cancellation. He broke down as did most of his teammates upon hearing the news. From that moment on, for Rodriguez and his team, the 2020 season would be remembered, not for what it was, but for what it could’ve been.
He had a long conversation with head coach Denny Bowers that night because Rodriguez had the start the next day in the third to last game of the season. “It was a thank you and leave it all out there because this is your day,” he recalled.
Before taking the mound against nationally-ranked Marietta College, Rodriguez fought back tears as he and his fellow SU seniors as well as those on the Marietta squad were honored before the game. He pulled himself together and pitched 5.1 innings with three strikeouts.
Over the course of his career, Rodriguez made 33 appearances on the pitching mound for Susquehanna. He started 16 games for the River Hawks, striking out 77 in 91.2 innings pitched. Witnessing 105 victories as a River Hawk, Rodriguez was part of two Landmark Championship teams as well as two NCAA Regional Tournament appearances.
In what was to be an extension of last year’s extraordinary season, he made just two appearances with just one start in the 11-game season. Although the NCAA issued a blanket waiver to all COVID-19 impacted athletes for another year of eligibility, Rodriguez, who will turn 23 in late July, is ready to begin the next chapter of his life.
