Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Wednesday, June 24
“Ahmaud Arbery loved to run” — these first words in today’s New York Times article are a loud trumpet blast to me as a cross country coach. Here was a young man doing exactly what I have asked my own athletes to do over the past four months of quarantine: He wasn’t playing football, he wasn’t at the basketball courts, he wasn’t kicking a soccer ball, he was just going for a run. He was on a run and because of the color of his skin, he was shot and killed by three men who didn’t think he belonged in their neighborhood.
This article juxtaposed against the happenings surrounding the Confederate flag are making me think about a number of things:
1) As a white male coach, I have to remember that when we don’t have practice (like right now in June) and my athletes run on their own, they may face issues I don’t face. This is not a new thought for me– just last year I learned that while on a run by herself, a former athlete was raped. Rape and murder are quite the contrast to my own personal running barriers (mostly the snooze button…). As a coach, I need to be someone that listens to these barriers.
2) Listening is key, but maybe it is time to start thinking about how to lower these barriers. I always feel welcome running in my community, but am I cognizant that when my athletes of color run past houses with Confederate flags hanging, they process that flag within the context of Ahmaud Arbery? How can Milton, together as a town, communicate to my runners that no matter the color of their skin, when they run through our neighborhoods we see them as one of our own preparing to better represent us and not as an “other." A couple of years ago I had the thought of making Black Panther XC garden flags — how powerful would it be for all of my runners to know they were supported when they ran past those all over town?
