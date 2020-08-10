Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 11 6 .647 _ Miami 7 3 .700 ½ New York 7 9 .438 3½ Philadelphia 4 6 .400 3½ Washington 4 7 .364 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 3 .769 _ Milwaukee 6 7 .462 4 St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Cincinnati 7 9 .438 4½ Pittsburgh 3 13 .188 8½
West Division
W L Pct GB Colorado 11 4 .733 _ Los Angeles 11 5 .688 ½ San Diego 9 7 .563 2½ San Francisco 7 10 .412 5 Arizona 6 10 .375 5½
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 0 Baltimore 5, Washington 3 Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 1 N.Y. Mets 8, Miami 4 Colorado 5, Seattle 0 Arizona 3, San Diego 2 San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2 Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1 Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 3 L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2 Seattle 5, Colorado 3 San Diego 9, Arizona 5 Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore at Washington, sus. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 6:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd. Arizona (Ray 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 0-1), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Richards 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 10 6 .625 _ Tampa Bay 8 8 .500 2 Baltimore 7 7 .500 2 Boston 6 9 .400 3½ Toronto 5 8 .385 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Minnesota 10 6 .625 _ Detroit 8 5 .615 ½ Cleveland 10 7 .588 ½ Chicago 8 8 .500 2 Kansas City 7 10 .412 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 12 4 .750 _ Texas 6 8 .429 5 Houston 6 9 .400 5½ Seattle 6 11 .353 6½ Los Angeles 5 11 .313 7
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 4, 7 innings, 1st game Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 1 Oakland 3, Houston 1 Detroit 11, Pittsburgh 5 Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Baltimore 5, Washington 3 Texas 2, L.A. Angels 0 Toronto 2, Boston 1 Kansas City 9, Minnesota 6 Colorado 5, Seattle 0
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 1 Boston 5, Toronto 3 Kansas City 4, Minnesota 2 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3 Seattle 5, Colorado 3 Oakland 7, Houston 2 Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings Baltimore at Washington, sus.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-1) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-1), 7:30 p.m. Minnesota (Dobnak 2-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Dunn 0-1) at Texas (Gibson 0-1), 9:05 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 9:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 0-2) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Kansas City at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 9:05 p.m. San Francisco at Houston, 9:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 Results
Sunday at Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 156 laps, 53 points. 2. (15) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 156, 40. 3. (18) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 156, 34. 4. (16) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 156, 49. 5. (13) Joey Logano, Ford, 156, 35. 6. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 156, 34. 7. (6) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 156, 37. 8. (31) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 156, 29. 9. (14) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 156, 28. 10. (11) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 156, 29. 11. (9) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 156, 26. 12. (7) William Byron, Chevrolet, 156, 30. 13. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 156, 24. 14. (2) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 156, 39. 15. (4) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 156, 22. 16. (25) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 156, 21. 17. (8) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 156, 36. 18. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 156, 19. 19. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 156, 18. 20. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 156, 17. 21. (12) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 156, 16. 22. (22) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 156, 15. 23. (36) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 156, 14. 24. (3) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 156, 13. 25. (34) Cole Custer, Ford, 156, 12. 26. (24) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 156, 11. 27. (10) Erik Jones, Toyota, 156, 20. 28. (29) Michael McDowell, Ford, 156, 9. 29. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 154, 0. 30. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 153, 7. 31. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 153, 6. 32. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 153, 5. 33. (39) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 152, 0. 34. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 152, 0. 35. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 150, 0. 36. (21) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, garage, 149, 1. 37. (38) James Davison, Chevrolet, 147, 1. 38. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, accident, 95, 6. 39. (19) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 95, 10. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 144.473 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 35 seconds. Margin of Victory: .093 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 24 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 6 drivers. Lap Leaders: C.Buescher 0; C.Bowyer 1-43; Ky.Busch 44-47; K.Harvick 48-91; R.Blaney 92-95; D.Hamlin 96-101; K.Harvick 102-105; A.Almirola 106-109; K.Harvick 110; A.Almirola 111-115; K.Harvick 116-156 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 4 times for 90 laps; C.Bowyer, 1 time for 43 laps; A.Almirola, 2 times for 9 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 6 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 4 laps. Wins: K.Harvick, 6; D.Hamlin, 5; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 916; 2. B.Keselowski, 779; 3. D.Hamlin, 776; 4. R.Blaney, 741; 5. C.Elliott, 721; 6. J.Logano, 717; 7. M.Truex, 716; 8. A.Almirola, 669; 9. Ky.Busch, 651; 10. Ku.Busch, 648; 11. A.Bowman, 585; 12. C.Bowyer, 571; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 568; 14. W.Byron, 537; 15. J.Johnson, 511; 16. E.Jones, 511.
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results
Saturday at Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 161 laps, 60 points. 2. (5) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 161, 47. 3. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 161, 34. 4. (11) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 161, 50. 5. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 161, 39. 6. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 161, 48. 7. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 161, 33. 8. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 161, 29. 9. (24) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 161, 28. 10. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 161, 38. 11. (23) Erik Jones, Toyota, 161, 38. 12. (17) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 161, 26. 13. (29) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 161, 24. 14. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 161, 23. 15. (15) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 161, 22. 16. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 161, 21. 17. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 161, 20. 18. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 161, 19. 19. (9) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 161, 20. 20. (22) Chris Buescher, Ford, 161, 17. 21. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 161, 23. 22. (36) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 161, 15. 23. (34) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 14. 24. (37) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 161, 13. 25. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 161, 12. 26. (26) JJ Yeley, Ford, 161, 0. 27. (25) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 161, 10. 28. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 161, 9. 29. (21) Michael McDowell, Ford, 161, 8. 30. (30) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 161, 7. 31. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 161, 6. 32. (32) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 161, 6. 33. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 159, 0. 34. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 148, 3. 35. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, garage, 141, 0. 36. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, accident, 127, 1. 37. (27) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, engine, 125, 1. 38. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 103, 1. 39. (39) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, transmission, 58, 0. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 124.716 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 34 minutes, 55 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.284 seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers. Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-14; D.Hamlin 15; J.Logano 16-19; D.Hamlin 20-22; K.Harvick 23-43; D.Hamlin 44-49; R.Blaney 50-76; K.Harvick 77-106; J.Yeley 107; Ky.Busch 108-111; K.Harvick 112-138; C.Elliott 139-147; K.Harvick 148-161 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 4 times for 92 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 27 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 18 laps; D.Hamlin, 3 times for 10 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 9 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Yeley, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 5; D.Hamlin, 5; B.Keselowski, 3; J.Logano, 2; R.Blaney, 1; C.Elliott, 1; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Custer, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 863; 2. B.Keselowski, 769; 3. D.Hamlin, 736; 4. R.Blaney, 735; 5. C.Elliott, 693; 6. J.Logano, 682; 7. M.Truex, 682; 8. A.Almirola, 635; 9. Ku.Busch, 619; 10. Ky.Busch, 602; 11. A.Bowman, 584; 12. C.Bowyer, 532; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 531; 14. W.Byron, 507; 15. E.Jones, 491; 16. T.Reddick, 488.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Sunday results
Silver Crown Sprint Cars: 74-Lap A-Main: 1) 81 Shane Cottle 2) 30 CJ Leary 3) 7 Kyle Robbins 4) O6 Bryan Gossel 5) 52 Carmen Perigo 6) 69 Kyle Cummins 7) 6 Brady Bacon 8) 53 Shane Cockrum 9) 39 Matt Goodnight 10) 22 Logan Seavey 11) 20 Kody Swanson 12) 24 Mike Haggenbottom 13) 33 Ronnie Wuerdeman 14) 18 Travis Welpott 15) 17 Chris Windom 16) 91 Justin Grant 17) 10 Jake Swanson 18) 15 Chad Kemenah 19) 9 Kevin Thomas Jr. 20) 54 Matt Westfall 21) 31 Dave Berkheimer 22) 3 Jake Simmons 23) 40 David Byrne 24) 74 Casey Buckman 360 Sprint Cars: 20-Lap A-Main: 1) 5G Brady Bacon 2) 19 Steven Drevicki 3) M1 Mark Smith 4) 20 Kevin Thomas Jr. 5) 20B Alex Bright 6) 16 Steve Buckwalter 7) 71 Chris Allen Jr. 8) 21 Carmen Perigo 9) 7 Alex Yankowski 10) 33B Bill Unglert 11) 83 Bruce Buckwalter 12) 32 Eric Jennings 13) 35 Andrew Layser 14) 23 John Stehman 15) 67 Jason Cherry 16) 27C Craig Pellegrini 17) 3H Heidi Hedin 18) 96 Lee Kauffman 19) 39 Robert Ballou 20) 17M Chritain Bruno 21) 07 Colby Womer 22) 5Q Ryan Quakenbush
{p class=”p3”}
Clinton County Speedway Wednesday results 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Ross Perchak 2. Jeffrey Weaver 3. Bobby Sanso 4. Troy Whitesel 5. Wyatt Houtz 6. Timmy Bittner 7. Dan Wertman 8. Hunter Zimmerman 9. Kyler Stahl 10. Shaun Musser 11. Mitchell Holden 12. Jerrod Heil 13. Levi Brungard 14. Nick Whitesel 15. Matthew Dixson 16. Buddy Kramer 17. James Bilger 18. Sean Stoltz 19 Brian Bender Pro Stocks: 1. Kevin VanAmburg 2. Brandon Moser 3. Noah Jensen 4. Tommy Dawson 5. AY Schilling 6 Rich Fye 7. Robert Tressler 8. Rooster Peters 9. Bradly Benton 10. Arty Stephens 600 Micro Sprints 1. Corey Brungard 2. Sierra Weaver 3. Cody Hauck 4. Jeffrey Weaver 5. Johnny Smith 6. Tyson Mowery 7. Jeff Gyuina 8. Timmy Bittner 9. Trevor Teats 10. Derek Swartz 11. Dermot Thompson 12. Mitchell Holden 13. Mikey Smith 14. Josh Beamer 4 Cylinders: 1. Blake Snyder 2. Tyler Watson 3. Maddox Smith 4. Sterling Kepner 5. Michael Luther 6. Curtis Orwig 7. Skyler Witchley 8 Michael Boring 9. Zachery Rill 10. Johnathon Stringfellow 11. Jimmy Deloizer 12. Kenney Courter 13. Karl Strouse DNS Kyle Strouse, Kyle Workman Friday results Sprint Cars: 1. Jared Zionkowski 2. Reed Thompson 3. Ian Cumens 4. Scott Lutz 5. Ryan Lynn 6. Josh Beamer 7. Tylor Cochran 8. Garrett Bard 9. Dakota Zimmerman 10. Dylan Proctor 11. Dale Schweikart 12. Matt Tebbs 13. Dave Guss Jr. 14. Jeffrey Weaver 15. Jim Kennedy Pro Stocks: 1. Brandon Moser 2. Brad Benton 3. Johnny Bouse 4. Noah Jenson 5. Rich Fye 6. Kevin VanAmburg 7. Tommy Dawson 8. AY Schilling 9. Mark Bitler 10. Rooster Peters 11. Robert Tressler 12. Noah Kissinger 13. Todd Geyer 14. Jason Smith 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Cameron Smith 4. Kyler Stahl 5. Logan Hammaker 6. Bobby Sanso 7. Denny Rinehimer 8. Mitchell Holden 9. Hunter Zimmerman 10. Skyler Granger 11. Buddy Kramer 12. Jerrod Heil 13. Matt Dixon 14. James Bilger 15. Ethan Spotts 16. Dan Wertman 17. John Roberts 18. Levi Brungard 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Jeffrey Weaver 2. Cody Hauck 3. Johnny Smith 4. Mikey Smith 5. Garrett Bard 6. AJ Bast 7. Tyson Mowery 8. Mason Peters 9. Zach Curtis 10. Lauren Hoffman 11. Timmy Bittner 12. Sierra Hauck 13. Cory Brungard 14. Dermot Thompson 15. Tom Morell 16. Mitchell Holden
Penns Creek Racewak
Saturday results
JR. PREDATOR: 1. Eli Dearment 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Cooper Adair CAGED CLONE RED: 1. Ty Devore 2. Hoyt Black 3. Cash Leiby DIVAS: 1. Megan Landau 2. Cindy Strawser 3. Karissa Springer ANIMAL 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter RUN WHAT YA BRUNG: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. David Graybill III 3. Tyler Campbell CLONE 375: 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Colby Walter 3. Junior Romig ROOKIE 2 CAGED: 1. Easton Hartman 2. Karissa Springer 3. Dakota Thomas ADULT CAGED: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Isaac Shawver PREDATOR 375: 1. Corbin Leiby 2. Geoff Gill 3. Aaron Mitzel FLAT 350: 1. Justin Wise 2. Matt Burd 3. Josh Kerstetter ROOKIE 1 CAGED: 1. Zach Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Matt Myers ROOKIE 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Karrisa Springer 3. Heath Walton PREDATOR 410: 1. Robert Black 2. Geoff Gill 3. Aaron Mitzel WINGED OUTLAWS: 1. Cody Zimmerman 2. Robert Bahnsen 3. Frank Drumm CLONE 340: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trent Kerstetter 3. Dylan Starr Jr. Caged: 1. Damian Hahn 2. Dylan Klinger Extra Heavies: 1. Justin Wise 2. Josh Kerstetter 3. Brian Schutt ROOKIE 1: 1. Trevor Zook PA WINGS INTERMEDIATE: 1. Alex Rupert 2. Justin Care 3. Russ Ludwig Jr. PA WINGS OPEN: 1. Justin Care 2. Alex Rupert 3. Russ Ludwig II
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 50 19 .725 — x-Boston 47 23 .671 3½ x-Philadelphia 42 28 .600 8½ x-Brooklyn 34 36 .486 16½ New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 43 27 .614 — x-Orlando 32 39 .451 11½ Charlotte 23 42 .354 17½ Washington 24 46 .343 19 Atlanta 20 47 .299 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 55 15 .786 — x-Indiana 43 27 .614 12 Chicago 22 43 .338 30½ Detroit 20 46 .303 33 Cleveland 19 46 .292 33½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 44 25 .638 — x-Dallas 42 30 .583 3½ Memphis 33 38 .465 12 San Antonio 31 38 .449 13 New Orleans 30 40 .429 14½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 46 24 .657 — x-Oklahoma City 43 26 .623 2½ x-Utah 43 27 .614 3 Portland 33 39 .458 14 Minnesota 19 45 .297 24
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 51 18 .739 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 4½ Phoenix 31 39 .443 20½ Sacramento 29 41 .414 22½ Golden State 15 50 .231 34 x-clinched playoff spot z-clinched conference
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 122, Portland 117 Denver 134, Utah 132, 2OT Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 111 Phoenix 119, Miami 112 Dallas 136, Milwaukee 132, OT
Sunday’s Games
Oklahoma City 121, Washington 103 Toronto 108, Memphis 99 San Antonio 122, New Orleans 113 Boston 122, Orlando 119, OT Portland 124, Philadelphia 121 Houston 129, Sacramento 112 Brooklyn 129, L.A. Clippers 120
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 3 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Orlando, 1 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Phoenix at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m. Portland at Dallas, 5 p.m. Boston at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Houston, 4 p.m. Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. Miami at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EAST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Toronto
N.Y. Rangers 0, Carolina 3
Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders 3
Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1 Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders 4, Florida 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Friday, Aug. 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0
Columbus 2, Toronto 2
Sunday, Aug. 2: Columbus 2, Toronto 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto 3, Columbus 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT Friday, Aug. 7: Toronto 4, Columbus 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 9: Columbus 3, Toronto 0
ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO Wednesday, Aug. 5: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia 3, Washington 1 Saturday, Aug. 8: Philadelphia 4, Tampa Bay 1 Sunday, Aug. 9: Washington 2, Boston 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WEST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Edmonton
Chicago 3, Edmonton 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4 Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton 6, Chicago 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago 4, Edmonton 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago 3, Edmonton 2
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0
Arizona 3, Nashville 1
Sunday, Aug. 2: Arizona 4, Nashville 3 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville 4, Arizona 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona 4, Nashville 1 Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona 4, Nashville 3, OT
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 3
Sunday, Aug. 2: Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3 Thursday, Aug. 6: Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0 Friday, Aug. 7: Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3, OT
ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding)
Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Colorado 4, Dallas 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4 Saturday, Aug. 8: Las Vegas 4,Colorado 3, OT Sunday, Aug. 9: Dallas 2, St. Louis 1, SO
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Claimed RHP Jorge Lopez off waivers from Kansas City and optioned to alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Drew Anderson for assignment. Recalled RHP Jose Ruiz from alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired LHP Brooks Raley from Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later. Transferred RHP Roberto Osuna to the 45-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated 3B Hunter Dozier from the 10-day IL. Placed CF Franchy Cordero on the 10-day IL. MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed OF Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP John Curtiss from alternate training site. Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from alternate training site. Designated LHP Sean Gilmartin and C Kevan Smith for assignment. Activated Manuel Margot from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Oliver Drake on the 10-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Chad Sobotka from alternate training site. Activated LHP Robbie Erlin. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RHP Tejay Antone from alternate training site. Placed 2b Mike Moustakas on the 10-day IL retroactive to August 6. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed IF/OF Phillip Evans on the 60-day IL. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Brandon Waddell from alternate training site. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Michael Wacha on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Ali Sanchez from alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to alternate training site. Designated RHP Enyel De Los Santos for assignment. Recalled RF Kyle Garlick from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Spencer Howard from alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF Luis Basabe from Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. Placed RHP Jordan Humphreys on the restricted list. Activated LHP Jarlin Garcia from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to alternate training site and added to taxi squad. Designated IF Abiatal Avelino for assignment. Added RHP Trevor Cahill to taxi squad.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.