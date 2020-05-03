WILLIAMSPORT — Two Lycoming College school-record holders — seniors Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg graduate, and Hannah Summerson, of South Williamsport — headline the list of six student-athletes selected to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Spring Sportsmanship Team, the conference office announced.
Seniors Oliver Uy (Levittown, N.Y./Division Ave., golf), Max Crumlich (New Cumberland/Red Land, men’s lacrosse), Bailey Parchesky (Painted Post, N.Y./Corning-Painted Post, women’s lacrosse) and freshman Nate Redell (Wellsboro/Wellsboro Area, men’s tennis) were also named to the sportsmanship team.
Kline helped lead the softball team to a 6-2 record in the opening week of the season, batting .462 with 12 hits in the cleanup position. The senior shortstop hit four doubles, a triple and two home runs, driving in 12 and scoring nine times. Kline became the program leader in total bases (193) with a home run against Greenville. She also leaves her mark with the program’s best batting average (.457) and on-base percentage (.490).
Summerson became the program’s all-time doubles (44) and combined wins leader (93) in her final season while helping the women’s tennis team to a 3-4 record. Summerson posted an 8-6 record at No. 1 singles and an 11-5 record at No. 1 doubles with Aubrey Chambers and Wiliana Lundy, as she teamed with Chambers to reach the semifinals at the top doubles flight at the MAC Individual Championship.
Uy competed in three events in the fall season, posting a career-low average of 134.67. He shot a season-best 133 at the Muhlenburg Invitational.
Crumlich won six faceoffs in five games for the Warriors this season, posting a .667 faceoff average and winning two groundballs, one each in wins against Susquehanna and Washington & Jefferson. He appeared in 46 career games, winning 89 faceoffs and picking up 22 groundballs.
Parchesky appeared in four games while splitting time in goal and on defense for the women’s lacrosse team. She posted seven saves and collected three groundballs, including two in a win against Albertus Magnus. Parchesky is seventh in program history in victories as a goalkeeper and ninth with 143 career saves.
Redell went 3-2 at the No. 1 doubles slot with teammate Cody Greenaway in his Warriors’ debut season, helping the men’s tennis team to a 3-4 record.
