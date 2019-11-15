How often is it that we here in Pennsylvania are told by both the media and the Pennsylvania Game Commission that rural Pennsylvania has a strong deer hunting tradition? For today, I have chosen to write about how, whether the majority of hunters like it or not, that tradition is changing.
One of those changes will be when the season opens. After over 50 years of the Monday after Thanksgiving being opening day, the commission, despite a public opinion poll that showed the majority wished to keep the Monday opener, has chosen to bring the season in on the Saturday after the holiday. While some say it’s to give students and employees who can’t head afield on Monday a better chance to enjoy the sport, it’s no secret that the real reason is to help build support for Sunday hunting. Interestingly enough, this is another subject that while the majority of current license holders oppose Sunday hunting, the Commission is openly coming out in support of it, claiming it will be good both for rural economies as well as their own bottom line by supposedly increasing license sales. Whether for or against these changes, you have to ask yourself what effect if any they will have on the deer hunting tradition of our state?
Putting those political issues aside, our state’s hunters have yet another concern that will undoubtedly affect the deer hunting tradition. That concern is Chronic Wasting Disease, or C.W.D. as it’s often referred to, which is the deer and elk version of Mad Cow Disease and has swept across our nation having a huge impact on deer herds. Along with this disease comes a huge argument as to how it should be dealt with. Do we let nature take its course? Do we use hunters to cull the herd to try to stop it’s spread? Do we hire sharpshooters to decimate deer over bait piles? None of these methods show a bright future for our local whitetail population. All have been tried in other states and all have been proven less than 100 percent effective.
Truth be told, there is even doubt as to the long-term effects that could be caused by eating contaminated venison. Add to this the fact that visible symptoms of a deer being infected with C.W.D. may not even be present until up to two years after the animal has come into contact with the disease and it’s easy to understand why some hunters feel they might not choose to pull the trigger on any deer.
Could we be looking at the beginning of the end for the long-held tradition of deer hunting in Pennsylvania? Neither I nor anyone else can say they know the answer for certain, but one thing is for sure – there are many more changes looming on the horizon.
