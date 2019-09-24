LEWISBURG — Slowly but surely, Lewisburg’s girls soccer team is turning into a squad to be reckoned with.
But after a few lackluster games in recent days, it was time for the Green Dragons to get that statement win and take the next step.
Enter the Central Columbia Blue Jays — the No. 3-ranked Class 2A team in the state.
After Lewisburg got on the board early with a goal from Taryn Beers, the Green Dragons would ride that momentum all the way to a 2-0 victory over Central at Lewisburg Area High School.
“Hey, this is the way we need to play. This is the way we can play, and this is the way we have been playing,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “Central is a good team, but I’m proud of the girls for playing what we’ve been working on, and playing the way they did and working hard.
“This is the next step. This is the progression, and this is how we get better,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Just a little less than five minutes into the game, Lewisburg (6-4-1, 3-3-1 HAC-II) got on the board to make its presence felt, as did Beers.
Ella Reish set up Beers’ goal as she fired the initial shot at Central goalkeeper Morgan James, who couldn’t keep control the ball. That loss was Beers’ gain, as the junior forward/mid put a foot on the loose ball and fired it back into an open net to give Lewisburg a 1-0 lead.
“Oh, that helped immensely when you get that first goal in. That was a goal the girls worked for. It wasn’t a great goal, but it was a hard-working goal,” said Gerlinski. “Beers did a fantastic job, and that’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve been working on the second and third runs (to the goal). We need that next piece of the puzzle.
“Our defense played awesome and we were able to (make runs to the goal) a little bit more in the game.”
For the next 45-plus minutes the score remained 1-0 in favor of Lewisburg, but Reish and her speed quickly changed that.
Reish, grabbing the ball off a restart near midfield, raced down the left side of the field, outran a defender and put a solid shot on goal that resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Green Dragons.
“I noticed the defender who was on me was really fast, so I just had to give it my all and I did,” said Reish. “I got a nice pass from Taryn, and she and Sophie (Kilbride) have been working really well together up there, and it’s obviously showing now.
“Since I’ve been playing more up top this year, I need to be more aggressive and challenge (the defenders),” added Reish. “Chloe (Michaels) serves up some really nice balls into the box, and we just have to get on those (and finish them).”
Although another goal wouldn’t come for Lewisburg, the way its defense played the Green Dragons didn’t need another score.
Lauren Gross made 10 saves to get the shutout, and defender Elena Malone also made a kick save to keep out a potential goal from scoring for Central (9-1-1, 6-1).
“The whole line was good. We’ve got the fullback line there, so that made a huge difference, “said Gerlinski. “They got some speed and they got some quality, but we can’t get any better than Chloe and Elena back there, and when I switched Chloe up, she was fantastic and was able to do some things to win the midfield.”
Lewisburg will have another formidable challenge on Wednesday when the Green Dragons host Warrior Run for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
“Lately, it’s been tough, we haven’t put some balls in the back of the net, and that’s what hurts,” said Gerlinski. “I give the girls all the credit in the world right now. It’s been tough, because they’ve been down because of the lackluster results, but this is a big result. This is a good result for them going forward.
“The second half of there season going forward, here we go,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “We played great defense today, and that’s what won the game.”
Lewisburg 2, Central Columbia 0at Lewisburg
First half
L-Taryn Beers, unassisted, 35:05.
Second half
L-Ella Reish, unassisted, 29:02.
Shots: Lewisburg, 10-9; Corners: Lewisburg, 6-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 10; Central, Morgan James, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.