Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 25 18 .581 _ Philadelphia 21 18 .538 2 Miami 19 19 .500 3½ New York 20 24 .455 5½ Washington 16 25 .390 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 25 19 .568 _ St. Louis 18 17 .514 2½ Milwaukee 19 22 .463 4½ Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5½ Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 12 .727 _ San Diego 28 17 .622 4½ San Francisco 23 21 .523 9 Colorado 20 23 .465 11½ Arizona 15 29 .341 17

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0 Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6 San Diego 5, Colorado 3 Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0 Atlanta 29, Miami 9 San Francisco 10, Seattle 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-1), 8:15 p.m. San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 3-4), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 _ Toronto 24 19 .558 4 New York 22 21 .512 6 Baltimore 20 22 .476 7½ Boston 15 29 .341 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 16 .628 _ Cleveland 26 17 .605 1 Minnesota 27 18 .600 1 Detroit 19 22 .463 7 Kansas City 16 28 .364 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 26 15 .634 _ Houston 22 22 .500 5½ Seattle 19 24 .442 8 Los Angeles 17 27 .386 10½ Texas 15 27 .357 11½

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0 Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0 N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2 Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1 N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6 Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3 Oakland 3, Houston 2 San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 2:15 p.m., 1st game Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at Oakland (Manaea 3-2), 3:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2) at Texas (Gibson 1-4), 4:05 p.m. Detroit (Zimmermann 0-0) at St. Louis (Gomber 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Kansas City (Singer 1-4) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 6:10 p.m. Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 3-0), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 Boston 3, Toronto 3 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 2, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 11 10 .524 — x-Connecticut 10 11 .476 1 Washington 6 13 .316 4 Atlanta 6 14 .300 4½ Indiana 5 15 .250 5½ New York 2 17 .105 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 17 3 .850 — x-Las Vegas 15 4 .789 1½ x-Los Angeles 15 5 .750 2 x-Minnesota 13 7 .650 4 x-Phoenix 13 8 .619 4½ Dallas 7 13 .350 10 x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 100, Connecticut 95, OT Atlanta 97, Chicago 89 Seattle 107, Dallas 95

Thursday’s Games

New York at Indiana, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Chicago at Dallas, 8 p.m. Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at New York, 12 p.m. Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 3 p.m. Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

At Edmonton, Alberta

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2)Tampa Bay 2, (6)N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, Sept. 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, Sept. 11: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 17: Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, Sept. 19: N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1)Las Vegas 1, (3)Dallas 1 Sunday, Sept. 6: Dallas 1, Las Vegas 0 Tuesday, Sept. 8: Las Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, Sept. 10: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Las Vegas vs. Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 18: Dallas vs. Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Tennis

US Open Results

Wednesday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (10), Russia, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (5). Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Alex de Minaur (21), Australia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Women’s Singles Quarterfinals Serena Williams (3), United States, def. Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 6-1, 6-0. Women’s Doubles Semifinals Xu Yifan, China, and Nicole Melichar (3), United States, def. Asia Muhammad and Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Deivy Grullon to alternate training site. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 60-day IL. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christian Stewart to alternate training site. Recalled OF Daz Cameron from alternate training site. Transferred OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Ivan Nova from 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to alternate training site. Activated RHP Josh James from IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Shin-Soo Choo on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on 10-day IL. Released RHP Jake Petricka. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps and OF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on 10-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned INF Johan Camargo to alternate training site. Activated INF Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL. COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated OF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Optioned RHPs Antonio Santos and Jose Mujica to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Isan Diaz to alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from alternate training site. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed 1B Justin Smoak to a minor league contract. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jordan Devey to practice squad. Released RB Antonio Williams. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and T Eric Smith to practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte to practice squad. Released WR Victor Bolden. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris to practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Terrel Lewis on the non-football injury list. Signed RB Raymond Calais and DB J.R. Reed to practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Corey Levin to practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessesberry. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill to practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the retirement of LB Ryan Shazier. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Fred Warner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to practice squad. Signed WR John Ursua to practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson and LB Malike Jefferson to practice squad. SOCCER United States Soccer Federation USSF — Named David Wright chief commercial officer. Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Transferred D Reggie Cannon to Boavista FC (Primeira Liga) for homegrown D Reggie Cannon. NASHVILLE SC — Acquired Venezuelan International F Jhonder Cádiz on loan as a designated player. NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned M Justin Haak to Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season. USL Championship USL — Suspended Portland Timbers 2 M Carlos Anguiano for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Reno 1868 FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC’s D Zach Ellis-Hayden for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Colorado Springs. Suspended Loudon United FC’s D Timmy Mehl for one game following his red card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Hartford Athletic. Suspended Memphis 901 FC’s M Dan Metzger for one game following his card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Birmingham Legion FC.

