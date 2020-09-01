Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ Miami 15 15 .500 3 Philadelphia 15 15 .500 3 New York 15 20 .429 5½ Washington 12 20 .375 7
W L Pct GB Chicago 20 14 .588 _ St. Louis 13 13 .500 3 Milwaukee 16 18 .471 4 Cincinnati 15 20 .429 5½ Pittsburgh 10 22 .313 9
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ San Diego 22 15 .595 4½ Colorado 17 18 .486 8½ San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 Arizona 14 21 .400 11½
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5 Philadelphia 8, Washington 6 Atlanta 6, Boston 3 Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 6, Colorado 0
St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 6:40 p.m. Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 7:35 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-2), 7:40 p.m. San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 11 .694 _ New York 19 14 .576 4½ Toronto 18 15 .545 5½ Baltimore 15 19 .441 9 Boston 12 23 .343 12½
W L Pct GB Chicago 22 13 .629 _ Cleveland 21 14 .600 1 Minnesota 20 16 .556 2½ Detroit 16 16 .500 4½ Kansas City 14 21 .400 8
W L Pct GB Oakland 22 12 .647 _ Houston 19 14 .576 2½ Seattle 15 22 .405 8½ Texas 12 21 .364 9½ Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11
Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1 Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Atlanta 6, Boston 3 Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1 Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Richards 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 7:35 p.m. Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-2), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Texas (García 0-1) at Houston (Valdez 3-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m. Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, ppd. San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
All games in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Utah 3, Denver 3 Monday, Aug. 17: Denver 135, Utah 125, OT Wednesday, Aug. 19: Utah 124, Denver 105 Friday, Aug. 21: Utah 124, Denver 87 Sunday, Aug. 23: Utah 129, Denver 127 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Denver 117, Utah 107 Thursday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Utah, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Denver 119, Utah 107 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Utah vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m. Houston 3, Oklahoma City 3 Tuesday, Aug. 18: Houston 123, Oklahoma City 108 Thursday, Aug. 20: Houston 112, Oklahoma City 98 Saturday, Aug. 22: Oklahoma City 119, Houston 107, OT Monday, Aug. 24: Oklahoma City 117, Houston 114 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Houston 114, Oklahoma City 80 Monday, Aug. 31: Oklahoma City 104, Houston 100 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, 9 p.m.
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Miami 1, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 1, Toronto 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston vs. Toronto, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, TDB x-Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Teams/Dates & Times TBD
Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Teams/Dates & Times TBD
National Hockey League
(6)N.Y. Islanders 3, (1)Philadelphia 1 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, TBD (2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT
(1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, 9:45 p.m. x-Thursday, Sept. 3: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Vancouver vs. Las Vegas, TBD (3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 2 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, TBD
Transactions
BASEBALL MLB — Suspended Cincinnati manager David Bell for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for an on-field incident and excessive arguing during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs. Suspended Chicago Cubs coach Mike Borzello for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for excessive arguing and failing to leave the dugout during an Aug. 29 game against Cincinnati. Suspended Cincinnati OF Jesse Winker for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of an on-field incident during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs. Fined Cincinnati IF Joey Votto an undisclosed amount for leaving the bench and contributing to the incitement of an on-field incident during an Aug. 29 game against the Chicago Cubs. American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired LHP Kevin Smith and a player to be named later or cash considerations from the New York Mets in exchange for RHP Miguel Castro. BOSTON RED SOX — Traded OF Kevin Pillar and cash considerations to Colorado in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations as well as international amateur signing bonus pool space. Placed LHP Darwinzon Hernandez on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 30. Recalled LHP Mike Kickham, RHP Robinson Leyer and IF/OF Yairo Munoz from alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of IF Yolmer Sanchez from alternate training camp. Designated IF Ryan Goins for assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned IF Yu Chang to alternate training site. Recalled RF Oscar Mercado from alternate training site. DETOIT TIGERS — Acquired Zack Short from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Cameron Maybin KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Chance Adams from alternate training site. Placed RHP Ian Kennedy on the 10-day IL. Optioned CF Nick Heath to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded C Jason Castro to San Diego for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Optioned Gerardo Reyes to alternate training site. Acquired LHP Packy Naughton from Cincinnati and a player to be named later or cash considerations in exchange for OF Brian Goodwin. Recalled IF Jamal Jones from alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Deivi Garcia to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded RHP Austin Adams, C Austin Nola and RHP Dan Altaville to San Diego for IF Ty France, RHP Andres Munoz, C Luis Torrens and OF Taylor Trammell. Recalled OF Braden Bishop and IF Donovan Walton from alternate training site. Placed LHP Nestor Cortes on the 45-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated LHP Anthony Banda for assignment. Activated LHP Cody Reed. TEXAS RANGERS — Traded LHP Mike Minor and cash considerations to Oakland in exchange for two players to be named later and international slot compensations. Acquired two players to be named later from New York Mets in exchange for cash considerations, C Robinson Chirinos and IF Todd Frazier. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Acquired INF Jonathan Villar from Miami in exchange for a player to be named later. Acquired LHP Robbie Ray and cash considerations from Arizona in exchange for LHP Travis Bergen. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired LHP Caleb Smith, RHP Humberto Mejía and a player to be named later from Miami for OF Starling Marte. CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired LHP Josh Osich from Boston in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Designated IF Hernan Perez for assignment. Acquired LHP Andrew Chafin and cash considerations from the Arizona for a player to be named or a cash considerations. Designated CF Ian Miller and IF Hernan Perez for assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Added RHP Mychal Givens to the active roster. Recalled RHP Antonio Santos from alternate training site. Optioned LHP James Pazos to alternate training site. Placed IF Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day IL. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Traded RHP Ross Stripling for two players to be named later. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Acquired three players to be named later from Philadelphia in exchange for RHP David Phelps. NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Drew Smith and RHP Ariel Jurado to alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Hunter Strickland from alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated IF Colin Moran from the IL. Optioned IF Will Craig to alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired Catcher Jason Castro from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Gerardo Reyes. Acquired RH Mike Clevinger, OF Greg Allen and a player to be named later from the Cleveland in exchange for C Austin Hedges, IF Gabriel Arias, IF Owen Miller, OF Josh Naylor, LHP Joey Cantillo and RHP Cal Quantrill. Acquired RHP Taylor Williams from Seattle in exchange for a player to be named later. Activated IF Mitch Moreland. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired LHP Anthony Banda from Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations. Placed OF Joey Rickard on the 60-day IL. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived CB Jalen Davis. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed WR DeAndrew White on IR. Waived De John Daka, WR Michael Dereus and C Sean Pollard. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB Napoleon Maxwell. Placed DB Michael Joseph on IR. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DT Olive Sagapolu. Placed FB Nick Bawden on IL. HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed LB Zach Cunningham to a contract extension. Released LB Daren Bates. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Julian Blackmon from active/non-football IL. Released FB Roosevelt Nix. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Leonard Fournette. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released CB Prince Amukamara. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Andy Jones. Waived LB James Crawford. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired DE Yannick Ngakoue from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a second-round selection in the 2021 draft and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft. NEW YORK JETS — Released K Brett Maher. Signed WR Donte Moncrief. Claimed DB Zane Lewis off waivers from Arizona. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed LB Fred Warner on reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Lance Lenoir. Waived RB Patrick with an injury designation. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Tony Brown. Released WR Darvin Kidsy Jr. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned D Victor Soderstrom to Allsvenskan. HOUSTON OILERS — Signed F Patrick Russell to one-year contract extension. NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Jacques Martin as an Assistant Coach. SOCCER Major League Soccer ST. LOUIS CITY SC — Named Bernhard Peters youth academy development consultant and Mike Forde executive chairman of sportsology. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Loaned MF Taylor Kornieck to a club to be announced. SKY BLUE FC — Loaned F Evelyne Viens to Paris FC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.