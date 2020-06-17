LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University wrestling Coach Scott Moore looks to solidify an already stout team with a strong 2020 recruiting class, announced recently by the university’s sports information department.
The Bald Eagles finished fifth in their first-ever MAC Tournament in March. The team led the nation in bonus-point victories, tech falls and ranked second in pins.
LHU’s 2020 class represents over 1,400 wins and 10 state championships. In all, the Bald Eagles are will welcome a total of 13 commits/transfers that will add much-needed depth in a variety of weight classes.
Recruits:
Tyler Stoltzfus
Hometown: Mifflinburg (Saint Joseph’s Academy)
Projected Weight Class: 174
Career Record: 165-25, 78 pins
Athletic Honors:
Nationally Ranked No. 2 at 170 lbs.
2020 PIAA State Champion AA
• 2-time NHSCA National Champion, 3X All-American
• 4-time PIAA State Qualifier, 3X State Placewinner
• Powerade Champion, Ironman Champion
• PA Freestyle State Runner-up
Will Betancourt Jr.
Hometown: Mt. Joy (Manheim Central High School)
Projected College Weight: 133
Career Record: 147-13, 78 pins
Athletic Honors:
Nationally Ranked 15th at 120 lbs
2020 PIAA State Champion AAA
• 4-time PIAA State Qualifier
• 3-time PIAA AAA State Placewinner
• 4-time Sectional and Regional Champion
DaShawn Farber
Hometown: Bethlehem (Nazareth High School)
Projected College Weight: 149
Career Record: 126-21
Athletic Honors:
Nationally Ranked 15th at 138 lbs.
2020 PIAA 3rd Place AAA
• PIAA AAA State Finalist (2019)
• 2t-time Georgia State Champion
• District 11 Champion, Northeast Regional Champion
Killian Delaney
Hometown: West Chester (West Chester Henderson High School)
Projected College Weight: 125
Career Record: 161-33, 96 pins — Senior Record: 41-8
Athletic Honors:
• PIAA State Finalist
• 2time PIAA State Placewinner, 4X State Qualifier
• NHSCA National Runner-up
• PA Freestyle State Champion
Kaleb Snodgrass
Hometown: Van Buren, Ohio (Van Buren High School)
Projected College Weight: 285
Senior Record: 42-3 at HWT (State Tournament Cancelled)
Athletic Honors:
• Ohio State Runner-Up at 220 Junior year
• 3-time All League, 2X Captain
• Male Athlete of the Year (3 Sport Athlete)
Billy Talmadge
Hometown: Branchville, New Jersey (High Point High School)
Projected College Weight: 141
Career Record: 142-33 — Senior Record: 42-7
Athletic Honors:
• 3-time District Champion
• 2-time New Jersey State Placewinner
Tanner Updegraff
Hometown: Hershey (Hershey High School)
Projected College Weight: 157/165
Career Record: 87-20
Athletic Honors:
• 2019 PIAA AAA 3rd Place
• 2-time PA State Qualifier
• 2-time Sectional and District 3 Champion
• Powerade Placewinner
Nick Stonecheck
Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga. (Buford High School)
Projected College Weight: 157
Career Record: 191-11 (129 pins)
Athletic Honors:
Nationally Ranked 12th at 152 lbs
4-time GA State Champion
2-time NHSCA All-American
Fargo Freestyle All-American
Sage Serbenta
Hometown: Cedar Springs, Mich. (Cedar Springs High School)
Projected College Weight: 184
Career Record: 137-11
Athletic Honors:
Nationally Ranked 11th at 182
Michigan State Champion
Flo National Champion
Andrew Sharer
Hometown: Spring Mills, Pennsylvania (Penns Valley High School)
Projected College Weight: 174/184
Career Record: 66-18
Athletic Honors:
2020 PIAA AA State Placer (4th)
Cory Johnston
Hometown: Irvona, Pennsylvania (Glendale High School)
Projected College Weight: 197/HWT
Career Record: 111-26
Athletic Honors:
2-time PIAA AA State Placer (6th and 7th)
Escape the Rock Runner-Up
Incoming Transfers:
Ashton Eyler
Hometown: Millersburg, Ohio (Claymont High School)
Projected Weight: 174/184
Transferring from Iowa Central Community College
Athletic Honors:
JUCO National Finalist
JUCO Nationals (3rd place)
Jack Davis
Hometown: Hanover Township (Wyoming Seminary)
Projected Weight: 133
Transferring from Penn State University
Athletic Honors:
2-time Prep National Champion
206 wins at Wyoming Seminary
