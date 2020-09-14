National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 13 16 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 Philadelphia 1 0 .000 17 27
South
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay 43, Minnesota 34 Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 20 Las Vegas 34, Carolina 30 Buffalo 27, N.Y. Jets 17 Seattle 38, Atlanta 25 Washington 27, Philadelphia 17 New England 21, Miami 11 Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6 Chicago 27, Detroit 23 L.A. Chargers 16, Cincinnati 13 Arizona 24, San Francisco 20 New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 23 L.A. Rams 20, Dallas 17
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m. Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 21
New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 28 19 .596 _ Miami 23 21 .523 3½ Philadelphia 23 22 .511 4 New York 21 26 .447 7 Washington 17 28 .378 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 28 20 .583 _ St. Louis 20 20 .500 4 Milwaukee 20 24 .455 6 Cincinnati 21 26 .447 6½ Pittsburgh 14 30 .318 12
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 14 .702 _ San Diego 31 17 .646 2½ San Francisco 23 24 .489 10 Colorado 21 25 .457 11½ Arizona 17 31 .354 16½
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1 Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 12, Miami 6 Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4 Seattle 7, Arizona 3 Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game Atlanta 8, Washington 4 Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0 Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0 Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5 L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3 Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Seattle 7, Arizona 3 San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 30 17 .638 _ Toronto 26 20 .565 3½ New York 26 21 .553 4 Baltimore 20 26 .435 9½ Boston 17 31 .354 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 30 16 .652 _ Minnesota 30 18 .625 1 Cleveland 26 21 .553 4½ Detroit 20 26 .435 10 Kansas City 20 28 .417 11
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 29 17 .630 _ Houston 23 24 .489 6½ Seattle 21 25 .457 8 Los Angeles 20 28 .417 10 Texas 17 30 .362 12½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4 Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4 Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0 Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game Seattle 7, Arizona 3 Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4 Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5 L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1 Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3 Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0 Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2 Texas 6, Oakland 3 Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5 L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3 Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Seattle 7, Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m. Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m. Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 Boston 4, Toronto 3 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT Friday, Sept. 11: Boston 92, Toronto 87
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Saturday, Sept. 12: L.A. Lakers 119, Houston 96 L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 3 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 105 Sunday, Sept. 13: Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 98 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7); x-if necessary) Eastern Conference Boston vs. Miami Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami vs. Boston, TBD Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston vs. Miami, 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 25: Boston vs. Miami, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami vs. Boston, TBD Western Conference Teams/Dates & Times TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) EASTERN CONFERENCE Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1 Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, September 11: N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 3 Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 3, Vegas 1 Sunday, September 6: Dallas 1, Vegas 0 Tuesday, September 8: Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, September 10: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT Saturday, September 12: Dallas 2, Vegas 1 Monday, September 14: Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 16: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, September 18: Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m.
Tennis
US Open Results
Sunday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Nen’s Singles Championship Dominic Thiem (2), Austria, def. Alexander Zverev (5), Germany, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6). Saturday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Women’s Singles Championship Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Results
Saturday at Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 400 laps, 57 points. 2. (14) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400, 47. 3. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 49. 4. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 400, 51. 5. (12) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 41. 6. (6) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 36. 7. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 37. 8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 400, 32. 9. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 400, 33. 10. (11) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 400, 28. 11. (22) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 400, 26. 12. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 399, 35. 13. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 399, 28. 14. (13) Cole Custer, Ford, 399, 23. 15. (26) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 399, 22. 16. (19) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 399, 23. 17. (16) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 399, 20. 18. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 398, 21. 19. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 398, 18. 20. (24) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 398, 17. 21. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 398, 16. 22. (17) Erik Jones, Toyota, 398, 15. 23. (21) Ryan Newman, Ford, 397, 14. 24. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 397, 13. 25. (20) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397, 12. 26. (30) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 397, 11. 27. (34) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 396, 10. 28. (27) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396, 9. 29. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 396, 8. 30. (31) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 396, 7. 31. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 395, 6. 32. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 390, 5. 33. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 390, 4. 34. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 388, 0. 35. (36) Joey Gase, Ford, 387, 0. 36. (35) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 387, 1. 37. (38) James Davison, Ford, 385, 1. 38. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 100, 0. Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 101.862 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 56 minutes, 42 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.568 seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 21 laps. Lead Changes: 19 among 9 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0-20; A.Dillon 21-33; B.Poole 34; A.Dillon 35-38; D.Hamlin 39-83; A.Dillon 84; J.Logano 85-120; B.Keselowski 121-162; K.Harvick 163-181; A.Dillon 182-217; B.Keselowski 218-293; C.Elliott 294-295; Ku.Busch 296-307; J.Logano 308-316; B.Keselowski 317-342; Ky.Busch 343-346; K.Harvick 347-348; Ku.Busch 349-351; A.Dillon 352; B.Keselowski 353-400 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): B.Keselowski, 4 times for 192 laps; A.Dillon, 5 times for 55 laps; J.Logano, 2 times for 45 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 45 laps; K.Harvick, 3 times for 41 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 15 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; B.Poole, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 8; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Dillon, 1; A.Bowman, 1; W.Byron, 1; C.Custer, 1; R.Blaney, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 2143; 2. D.Hamlin, 2122; 3. B.Keselowski, 2112; 4. J.Logano, 2109; 5. M.Truex, 2096; 6. A.Dillon, 2094; 7. C.Elliott, 2086; 8. A.Bowman, 2085; 9. Ky.Busch, 2076; 10. A.Almirola, 2065; 11. Ku.Busch, 2065; 12. C.Bowyer, 2061; 13. W.Byron, 2058; 14. C.Custer, 2053; 15. M.DiBenedetto, 2036; 16. R.Blaney, 2034.
Clinton County Speedway
Sprint Cars: 1. Garrett Bard 2. Tylor Cochran 3. Ryan Lynn 4. Dakota Schweikart 5. Josh Beamer 6. Scott Lutz 7. Dylan Proctor 8. Jared Zionkowski 9. Dale Schweikart 10. Dave Guss Jr 11. Matt Tebbs 12. Fred Arnold 13. Josh Fox 14. Chris Kreider 15. Reed Thompson 16. Frank Rusnock 17. Jeffrey Weaver 18. John Walp 19. Jim Kennedy DNS Larry McVay Limited Late Models: 1. Matt Cochran 2. Andrew Yoder 3. Kevin Probst 4. Jacob Piper 5. Joe Lusk 6. Mike Smith 7. Brian Benton 8. Chaz Buchinsky 9. Kyle Bachman 10. Jamin Chapman 11. Nick Loffredo 12. Luke Hoffner 13. Jake Buck 14. Tim Luben 15. Matt Adams 16. Tommy Cordell 17. Levi Ardery DNS Denny Fourney Pro Stocks 1. Tommy Dawson 2. AJ Stroup 3. Kevin VanAmburg 4. Brandon Moser 5. AY Schilling 6. Noah Jensen 7. Robert Tressler 8. Rich Fye 9. John Myers 10. Cory Long 11. Johnny Bouse 12. Marc Bitler 13. Jason Smith 14. Noah Kissinger 15. Danny Jensen Jr. 16. Rooster Peters 17. Lonnie Savage 18. Todd Geyer Sr. 600 Micro Sprints: 1. Johnny Smith 2. Dylan Anderson 3. Jeffrey Weaver 4. Jeff Gyuina 5. Tyson Mowery 6. Mitchell Holden 7. Timmy Bittner 8. James Layton 9. Dan Tripoli 10. Cody Hauck 11. Jay Corder 12. Dan Wertman 270 Micro Sprints: 1. Nick Whitesel 2. Timmy Bittner 3. Troy Whitesel 4. Bobby Sanso 5. Kyler Sthal 6. Kyle Stahl 7. Denny Rinehimer 8. Shaun Musser 9. Jeffrey Weaver 10. Dan Wertman 11. Logan Hammaker 12. Hunter Zimmerman 13. Corbin Leiby 14. Buddy Keister 15. Mitchell Holden 16. Gary Keister 17. James Bigler 18. Mathew Dixson 19. Levi Brungard DNS Doug Reinard 4-Cylinders: 1. Blake Snyder 2. Tyler Watson 3. Maddox Smith 4. Michael Luther 5. Michael Boring 6. Dylan Kraft 7. Matt Kauffman 8. Chris Orwig 9. Shawn Wise 10. Sam Creveling 11. Tim Muthler 12. Chelsie Harris 13. Skylar Witchley 14. Chris Small 15. Zack Rill 16. Kyle Strouse 17. Kennedey Courter 18. Scott Englert 19. John Morton 20. Brett Shirk DNS Virgil Meyers. Penns Creek Raceway
Saturday Go Kart results
