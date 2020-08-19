Editor’s note: This series of journal entries from Milton Cross Country Coach Jonathan Dick will touch on his navigation through the pandemic while still keeping his young student-athletes ready for competition.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
I stepped outside this morning and the cool, crisp air hit me with the unmistakable fact, “Fall is Coming.” Sorry, Game of Thrones, for a cross country coach and a teacher, it has always been the “Fall,” not the winter that focuses me. Every year it is the Fall that brings hope and excitement about new starts, new roles and new chances for success. The cool air is paired with visions of Saturday invitationals, with the frost on the ground being broken by hundreds of spikes crushing the first hundred meters as the athletes push for positioning and advantage. However, after weeks of following COVID-laced news and recent days with our outbreak in Union and Northumberland counties, it is hard not to feel a looming sense of dread: the Big Ten canceled sports — will we? Mifflinburg, Lewisburg and now Danville are all pushing back their school start dates, will we? How will hope and excitement win out?
The excitement of a day she has waited her whole life for was certainly winning out last night as we attempted to get our 5 year old, Mary, to calm down and go to sleep. “But SCHOOL! School is Thursday and Thursday is after Wednesday which is after Tuesday WHICH IS TOMORROW!” After I kissed her and tucked her in (and admittedly, according to her sister in the top bunk, Mary did not immediately fall asleep) I went back to my room and my thoughts drifted back to our first afternoon cross country practice of the season earlier in the day. Instead of that palpable excitement of school starting, we had one of our lowest attended practices. Instead of having a great run, we had a number of athletes hurting with the heat of the afternoon sun. Instead of starting to find consistency and building a team, not only were there athletes missing for work, but also rumors of some deciding not to come out for the year. It was finally like the negative forces outside our team were winning the day, but then thinking about Mary made me remember some words that paved a path forward: “unless you turn and become like children…” So, how will hope and excitement win out? Only if we all are bold enough to have the faith of a child. Game on, 2020, Fall is COMING!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.