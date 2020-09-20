MILTON — Senior Larissa Shearer recorded her 1,000th career save last week at Shikellamy.
The four-year starter started playing field hockey in the spring of her seventh-grade year in 2016.
Her favorite memory over her years of playing the sport was achieving her 500th career save on senior night in 2018, under the lights at Alumni Field.
She credited teammates and coaches when asked what motivates her.
“For field hockey, my coaches and fellow players, especially McKenzie Lynd and Regi Wendt (we have played together for the last four years), motivate me to excel in the cage,” she said. “My parents and other family members have been there to cheer me on in all of my games played.”
Among the lessons the sport has taught her is perserverence.
“Having had two concussions and ACL reconstruction due to injuries in field hockey and basketball, I have learned that with perseverance and hard work, I can still reach my goals such as 1,000 career saves,” she said.
Shearer’s other school activities include softball, basketball, STEM magnet program at Bloomsburg University in Health Sciences, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Building Leaders of the Susquehanna Valley.
She plans to attend a four-year university upon graduation to major in biology-premedicine in hopes of becoming an obstetrician/gynecologist.
You can catch Shearer in the cage as Milton travels to take on Selinsgrove under the lights at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Panthers host Mifflinburg Thursday.
