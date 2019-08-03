MIFFLINBURG — For the third straight year Mifflinburg’s American Legion baseball team will be competing in the Pennsylvania Division 2 State Tournament.
Players and coaches alike from Post 410 hope the old addage is true that “the third time is the charm” after falling short of claiming the state title the past two years.
The state tournament gets underway today at Hershey High School’s Memorial Field, with Mifflinburg taking on McConnellsburg at 1 p.m.
The day’s first game has two-time defending champion Hamburg squaring off against Young Township at 10 a.m.
“We’re hoping the third time is the charm. I think the first year was a little overwhelming (for the players), and then the second year (we lost in the final),” said Mifflinburg manager Shawn Cooper.
In 2017, Mifflinburg (16-1) fell in the loser’s bracket final of the state tournament held at Central Columbia High School to finish third. Last year, Post 410 fell in the championship game at Hershey after advancing through the loser’s bracket.
And in each of the past two trips to states Mifflinburg fell in its opening game of the tournament, including 1-0 to Hamburg in 2017.
This time around, however, Cooper knows his team has to win its first game to have a better chance at capturing the Division 2 crown.
“Unfortunately, we lost our first game at states both years in a row. So, our main objective this year going down there is to win game 1 and make it a little easier on ourselves so we’re not battling back through the loser’s bracket,” said Cooper.
“But with the veteran staff that we have here — these kids have been through it now — so I have confidence in them that they know what our goal is. We set (a goal of winning states) at the beginning of the year, and that the third time was the charm.”
Last year, Mifflinburg lost in the final to Hamburg when the Reds scored on a walk-off wild pitch in the eighth inning for a 6-5 victory.
And Cooper knows that if his team wants to claim this year’s title, Post 410 has to beat Hamburg in order to do it.
“We know that the state title goes through Hamburg — they own it. To win it, we got to beat them,” said Cooper, who’s confident his team has what it takes to take down Hamburg this time around.
“I think it’s just the confidence level of the veterans. They don’t get rattled, and they put their last at-bat behind them and their last play behind them,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Michael (Warren) and Tony (Bennage) on the mound have been outstanding for us, and watching some of the younger kids (Allen Stamm, Gavin Martin and first-year player Gavin Enders) watch the older guys — they pay attention — and it’s just fun to see how well they gelled. Everybody on this team has each other’s back, and it’s a tremendous amount of confidence going into the tournament this weekend.”
Warren, who’s fresh off a no-hitter thrown in a 10-0 victory over Hughesville in the Region 5 final last week, is expected to take the bump today against McConnellsburg.
“We’ve had a week off, so I’m excited to get back at it and play some good baseball. We’ve been to states twice and we know what to expect, so I think we’re all pretty confident. We’re not really focused on (this being the third time is the charm). We know Hamburg is the team to beat,” said Warren, who admitted that the prospect of playing Hamburg one more time is a big motivating factor going into the tournament.
“We lost to (Hamburg) our first year in states 1-0, and we lost to them in the state final last year 6-5. So, we’ve been in both games and lost to them twice by one run, so it’s definitely motivating to see them in the tournament again. Hamburg won the last two state championships, so obviously we’re gunning for them and you want to play your “A” game.”
Bennage will likely get the start in today’s second game for Mifflinburg. A win against McConnellsburg gives Post 410 a date with the Hamburg-Young Township winner at 7 p.m., while a loss drops the team into a loser’s bracket game at 4.
“I’ve kind of been a riverboat gambler my whole life. We’re going to roll the dice in game 1 because I really want Tony ready for the Hamburg game, but you got to win game 1 in order to get to (Hamburg),” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “So we have to be real careful (with our pitching), but as of right now it looks like we’re going with (Warren) game 1, (Bennage) game 2 and (Reed Wagner) on Sunday.”
A big key today according to Cooper will be getting out to an early lead.
“Absolutely, the key for us is to try to jump out to a big lead — get ahead, keep the pressure on and try to save pitching. That will be the key,” said Cooper.
Though getting a little revenge on what has been his team’s nemesis the past two years would also feel pretty good for Mifflinburg’s manager.
“Yeah, absolutely,” he said. “Last year after the game was over the Hamburg manager came over and shook my hand and said, ‘sorry Coop,’ and I said, ‘that’s all right, we’ll see you next year.’ They’re looking forward to playing us, and we’re absolutely looking forward to playing them.”
One of the players who’ll be responsible in leading Mifflinburg to a possible rematch with Hamburg as well as the state title is center fielder/pitcher Eric Zimmerman, who’ll be making his final appearance in a Mifflinburg uniform this weekend.
“I think our squad is as strong as ever right now. We’ve been playing together for 8-10 years since we were in Little League, but for a lot of us this is going to be our last (tournament). We’re really going to just try and enjoy it, have fun and play our hardest,” said Zimmerman.
“It would be really nice to come away with a championship. Hamburg is definitely a good team that we need to be wary of, but I think all we need to do is focus on playing our best. I think if we do that we have a pretty good shot of doing well in the tournament.”
