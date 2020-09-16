Boys soccer
Warrior Run 6
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Duncan Bender pitched a shutout and Brendan Geiger tallied a hat trick as Warrior Run cruised to victory Tuesday evening at Southern Columbia.
AJ Bieber got the Defenders on the board, then Geiger and Kaden Majcher added first-half goals.
Geiger struck twice in the second half and the Defenders also got a goal from Alex Brown.
Warrior Run is back in action Saturday at Central Columbia.
at Southern Columbia Scoring First Half: WR — A.J. Beiber, 13:00; WR — Brendan Geiger (PK), 18:00; WR — Kaden Majcher, 34:00 Second Half: WR — Alex Brown, 51:00; WR — Geiger, 59:00; WR — Geiger, 71:00 Shots: WR 21, SC 10 Corners: WR 2, SC 1 Saves: WR 10 (Duncan Bender), SC 13 (Savich Chapman)
Milton 3
Montoursville 0
MONTOURSVILLE — Brodey Scoggins had a goal and an assist to lead the Black Panthers to the HAC-II victory.
Scoggins assisted on a first-half goal by Conner Smith to help get Milton (2-0, 1-0 HAC-II) a 1-0 lead.
In the second half, Scoggins scored off an assist by Cadyn Bittner before Carter Lilley scored unassisted to put the game away for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 3, Montoursville 0at MontoursvilleFirst half
Milt-Conner Smith, assist Brodey Scoggins, 17:30.
Second half
Milt-Scoggins, assist Cadyn Bittner, 42:05. Milt-Carter Lilley, unassisted, 65:28.
Corners: Milton, 6-5; Saves:
Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 4; Montoursville, Zack Baylor, 6.
Mifflinburg at Danville
DANVILLE — The HAC-I matchup between the Wildcats and the Ironmen was postponed with a make-up date to be announced.
Girls soccer
Northumberland Chr. 4
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — Amelia Yordy scored twice but it wasn’t enough as the Lions fell to the Warriors in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association action.
Yordy scored in each half and both of her goals were unassisted. Also for Meadowbrook, Rebekah Hayner made two saves in the loss.
Northumberland Chr. 4, Meadowbrook Chr. 2at Northumberland ChristianFirst half
MCS-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, :22. NC-Emily Garvin, unassisted, 7:55.
Second half
MCS-Yordy, unassisted, 31:41. NC-Emma Daku-Treas, unassisted, 29:45. NC-Anna Ulmer, assist Garvin, 28:52. NC-Garvin, assist Ulmer, :12.
Shots: 8-8. Saves:
Northumberland, Emily Toland, 1; Meadowbrook, Rebekah Hayner, 2.
Cross country
Lewisburg sweeps
Mifflinburg
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons overpowered the Wildcats on the way to a pair of 15-50 victories.
On the boys side, Jacob Hess won in 16:07 for Lewisburg, just ahead of teammate and brother Thomas Hess (16:25).
The girls race was won by Lewisburg’s Olivia Beattie in 21:11, and following close behind across the finish line was teammate Delaney Humphrey in 21:14.
Mifflinburg at LewisburgBoysLewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Jacob Hess, L, 16:07; 2. Thomas Hess, L, 16:25; 3. Calvin Bailey, L, 16:53; 4. Gianluca Perrone, L, 16:57; 5. Bryce Ryder, L, 17:30; 10. Eli Erickson, M, 18:59; 12. Daniel Walter, M, 19:54; 13. Daniel Reimer, M, 19:55; 14. Landon Driggers, M, 20:00; 15. Harrison Patte, M, 21:17.
GirlsLewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50
1. Olivia Beattie, L, 21:11; 2. Delaney Humphrey, L, 21:14; 3. Sarah Mahoney, L, 21:14; 4. Maggie Daly, L, 21:14; 5. Hannah Mirshahi, L, 21:14; 8. Marissa Allen, M, 22:27; 13. Emma Hyder, M, 24:38; 14. Cassie Ebersole, M, 25:57; 15. Kaylee Swartzlander, M, 26:10.
Warrior Run sweeps
Midd-West
TURBOTVILLE — Behind a first-place finish from Caden Dufrene and a three-way tie for first on the girls side, the Defenders swept the HAC-II meet.
Dufrene won in 18:04, more than a minute ahead of runner-up and teammate Andrew Adams (19:13).
In the girls race, Sage Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman and Mikaela Majcher all crossed the finish line in 21:49.
Midd-West at Warrior RunBoysWarrior Run 16, Midd-West 39
1. Caden Dufrene, WR, 18:02; 2. Andrew Adams, WR, 19:13; 3. Jason Wood, WR, 19:25; 4. Spencer Fogelman, WR, 19:26; 5. Andrew Aitkins, MW, 19:53; 6. Liam Boyer, WR, 20:34.
GirlsWarrior Run 15, Midd-West 44
1. (tie) Sage Dunkleberger, WR, Alyssa Hoffman, WR, Mikaela Majcher, WR, 21:49; 4. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 21:50; 5. Alanna Ranck, WR, 21:50; 6. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:43; 7. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 23:16; 8. Kirsten Stauffer, MW, 25:26; 9. Emma Shellenberger, MW, 25:39.
Golf
Montoursville 171
Mifflinburg 196
MONTOURSVILLE — Adam Snayberger, Dylan Stroup and Braden Dietrich all shot a 48 to lead the Wildcats, but the Warriors were led by two rounds in the 30s, led by Peyton Mussina’s 38 to take the HAC-II victory.
Montoursville 171, Mifflinburg 196At MontoursvilleMifflinburg:
Adam Snayberger 48, Dylan Stroup, 48, Braden Dietrich, 48, Hunter Dressler, 52, Kaylin Foss 52, Zeb Hufnagle 60.
Montoursville: Peyton Mussina 38, Cameron Francis 39, Lauren Marks 45, Gabe Hornberger, 49, Gage Wheeland, 51, Bryn Fargo, 52.
