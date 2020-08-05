National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 8 4 .667 _ Miami 3 1 .750 1 Washington 4 4 .500 2 Philadelphia 1 3 .250 3 New York 4 8 .333 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 9 2 .818 _ Cincinnati 5 6 .455 4 St. Louis 2 3 .400 4 Milwaukee 3 5 .375 4½ Pittsburgh 2 9 .182 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 8 2 .800 _ Los Angeles 8 4 .667 1 San Diego 7 5 .583 2 San Francisco 5 7 .417 4 Arizona 3 8 .273 5½

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3 Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2 Miami 4, Baltimore 0 Atlanta 10, Toronto 1 Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3 Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4 Colorado 5, San Francisco 2 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2 Houston 8, Arizona 2 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd. Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Today’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (Porcello 0-1) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 6:05 p.m. Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), ppd. Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (Gray 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd. Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, ppd. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 8 1 .889 _ Baltimore 5 4 .556 3 Tampa Bay 5 6 .455 4 Toronto 3 5 .375 4½ Boston 3 8 .273 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 9 2 .818 _ Chicago 7 4 .636 2 Cleveland 6 6 .500 3½ Detroit 5 5 .500 3½ Kansas City 3 9 .250 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 7 4 .636 _ Houston 6 4 .600 ½ Los Angeles 4 7 .364 3 Texas 3 6 .333 3 Seattle 4 8 .333 3½

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, Pittsburgh 3 Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 2 Tampa Bay 5, Boston 1 Miami 4, Baltimore 0 Atlanta 10, Toronto 1 Chicago Cubs 5, Kansas City 4 Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 2 Oakland 5, Texas 1 Houston 8, Arizona 2 L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3 St. Louis at Detroit, ppd.

Today’s Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), ppd., 1st game Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Boston (Pérez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), ppd., 2nd game Minnesota (Dobnak 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Williams 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati (Antone 0-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 0-1) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Chicago Cubs (Darvish 1-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-1) at Miami (TBD), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 0-2), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Gibson 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 0-2), 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, ppd. Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 3:40 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Arizona, 7:07 p.m. Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Miami, 7:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

