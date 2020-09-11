Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 18 .591 _ Philadelphia 21 19 .525 3 Miami 20 19 .513 3½ New York 20 24 .455 6 Washington 16 26 .381 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 19 .578 _ St. Louis 19 18 .514 3 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5 Cincinnati 19 25 .432 6½ Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 13 .711 _ San Diego 29 17 .630 3½ San Francisco 23 22 .511 9 Colorado 20 23 .465 11 Arizona 16 29 .356 16

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 7, Washington 6 Miami 7, Philadelphia 6 San Diego 6, San Francisco 1 Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 _ Toronto 24 19 .558 3½ New York 22 21 .512 5½ Baltimore 20 22 .476 7 Boston 16 29 .356 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 16 .628 _ Minnesota 27 18 .600 1 Cleveland 26 18 .591 1½ Detroit 20 23 .465 7 Kansas City 17 28 .378 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 27 15 .643 _ Houston 22 23 .489 6½ Seattle 19 24 .442 8½ Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½ Texas 15 28 .349 12½

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Oakland 3, Houston 1 L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2 Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Fiers 4-2) at Texas (García 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 4, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 Boston 3, Toronto 3 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.

Western Conference

L.A. Lakers 3, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, September 11: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas 2, Vegas 1 Sunday, September 6: Dallas 1, Vegas 0 Tuesday, September 8: Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, September 10: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT Saturday, September 12: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Monday, September 14: Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 16: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, September 18: Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m. Tennis US Open Results Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Women’s Singles Semifinals Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Jennifer Brady (28), United States, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Serena Williams (3), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Men’s Doubles Championship Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0

South

W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 34, Houston 20

Sunday’s Games

Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Miami at New England, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m. Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Green Bay, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. San Francisco at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Houston, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. New England at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 New Orleans at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jose Peraza to alternate training site. Placed RHPs Austin Brice (retroactive to Sept. 9) and Zack Godley (retroactive to Sept. 7) on 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Dylan Covey, Robert Stock and LHP Matt Hall from alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Dallas Keuchel on 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 7. Recalled RHP Reynaldo Lopez from alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled RHP Beau Burrows from alternate training site. Optioned RHP John Schreiber to alternate training site. Selected the contract of LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site. Transferred RHP Ivan Nova and CF JaCoby Jones from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Funkhouser to alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Ryan Buchter to a minor league contract and assigned him to alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled LHP Ryan Sherriff from alternate training site. Placed LHP Cody Reed on the 10-day IL. Acquired INF Pedro Martinez from the Chicago Cubs as the player to be named later in an Aug. 30 trade. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contract of C Sam Huff from alternate training site. Optioned RF Scott Heineman to alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated INF Jake Lamb for assignment. Selected the contract of 1B Pavin Smith from alternate training site. ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed LHP Tommy Milone on 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Charlie Culberson to training site. Recalled RHP Huascar Ynoa from alternate training site. CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Adbert Alzolay from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Collin Rea to alternate training site. Signed RHP Joe Wieland to a minor league contract and sent him to alternate training site. Released OF Ryan LaMarre. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Nate Jones from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jose De Leon to alternate training site. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Joe Kelly from the IL. Placed RHP Walker Buehler on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 9. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto and LHP Alex Vesia to alternate training site. Recalled LHP Daniel Castano and 2B Isan Diaz from alternate training site. Selected the contract of RHP Brett Eibner from alternate training site. Placed 3B Jon Berti on 10-day IL. Transferred C Francisco Cervelli from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Johan Oviedo on 10-day IL. Recalled LF Austin Dean from 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated RHP Emilio Pagan from the 10-day IL. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Released 3B Pablo Sandoval. Selected the contract of 1B Justin Smoak from alternate training site. Recalled LHP Drew Smyly from 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of OF Yadiel Hernandez from alternate training site. Placed 1B/DH Howie Kendrick on 10-day IL. FOOTBALL National Football League GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Daylon Mack and RB Dexter Williams to practice squad. Released RB Damarea Crockett and OL Alex Light. Waived/injured DT Treyvon Hester. Waived CB Will Sunderland. HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted RB Scottie Phillips from the practice squad to the active roster. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Devine Ozigbo on injured reserve. Signed RB Dare Ogunbowale. Waived WR Michael Walker. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed T Yodny Cajuste on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived/injured CB Monte Hartage. NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Alec Ogletree and WR Jaleel Scott to practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB Kinjon Barner to practice squad. WASHINGTON — Signed K Brett Maher to practice squad. HOCKEY NHL NHL — Suspended Tampa Bay F Alex Killorn for one game for boarding N.Y. Islanders F Brock Nelson during game two of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed F Jacob De La Rose to a one-year, one-way contract. ECHL WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Nicolas Luka to a contract for 2020-2021 season. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Kelvin Jones as its Crew SC Academy Director. National Women’s Soccer League CHICAGO RED STARS — Exchanged F Michelle Vasconcelos to Utah Royals for allocation money. COLLEGE TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY— Named Robert T. Williams as new assistant coach for cross country and track and field. YORK COLLEGE (NY) — Named Ebonie Jackson to athletic diversity and inclusion designee.

