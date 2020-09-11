Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 18 .591 _ Philadelphia 21 19 .525 3 Miami 20 19 .513 3½ New York 20 24 .455 6 Washington 16 26 .381 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 19 .578 _ St. Louis 19 18 .514 3 Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5 Cincinnati 19 25 .432 6½ Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 13 .711 _ San Diego 29 17 .630 3½ San Francisco 23 22 .511 9 Colorado 20 23 .465 11 Arizona 16 29 .356 16
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Atlanta 7, Washington 6 Miami 7, Philadelphia 6 San Diego 6, San Francisco 1 Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5 Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m. Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 _ Toronto 24 19 .558 3½ New York 22 21 .512 5½ Baltimore 20 22 .476 7 Boston 16 29 .356 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 16 .628 _ Minnesota 27 18 .600 1 Cleveland 26 18 .591 1½ Detroit 20 23 .465 7 Kansas City 17 28 .378 11
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 27 15 .643 _ Houston 22 23 .489 6½ Seattle 19 24 .442 8½ Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½ Texas 15 28 .349 12½
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game Oakland 3, Houston 1 L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2 Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1 Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Cobb 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m. Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Fiers 4-2) at Texas (García 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m. L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Milwaukee 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Miami 115, Milwaukee 100 Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee 118, Miami 115, OT Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami 103, Milwaukee 94 Boston 3, Toronto 3 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto 100, Boston 93 Monday, Sept. 7: Boston 111, Toronto 89 Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto 125, Boston 122, 2OT Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m.
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 3, Houston 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Houston 112, L.A. Lakers 97 Sunday, Sept. 6: L.A. Lakers 117, Houston 109 Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers 112, Houston 102 Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers 110, Houston 100 Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m. x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 3, Denver 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver 110, L.A. Clippers 101 Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers 113, Denver 107 Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers 96, Denver 85 Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 0 Monday, September 7: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 2 Wednesday, September 9: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Friday, September 11: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. Sunday, September 13: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, September 15: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. x-Thursday, September 17: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Islanders, 8 p.m. x-Saturday, September 19: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas 2, Vegas 1 Sunday, September 6: Dallas 1, Vegas 0 Tuesday, September 8: Vegas 3, Dallas 0 Thursday, September 10: Dallas 3, Vegas 2, OT Saturday, September 12: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. Monday, September 14: Dallas at Vegas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 16: Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Friday, September 18: Dallas at Vegas, 9 p.m. Tennis US Open Results Thursday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Purse: $21,656,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor Women’s Singles Semifinals Naomi Osaka (4), Japan, def. Jennifer Brady (28), United States, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-3. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Serena Williams (3), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Men’s Doubles Championship Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 L.A. Rams 0 0 0 .000 0 0 San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 34, Houston 20
Sunday’s Games
Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Carolina, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m. Miami at New England, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 7:10 p.m. Tennessee at Denver, 10:20 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.