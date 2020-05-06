LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University wrestling team announced the program’s 2019-20 Team Award winners.
Winners were announced throughout the month of April on social media, and are as follows:
• 11th Man Award – Ray Bernot (Gainesville, Va./Battlefield) and Matt Maloney (Bethlehem/Bethlehem Liberty)
• Redshirt of the Year – Jonathan Ross (Dillsburg/Northern York)
• Rookie of the Year – Kollin Myers (Boiling Springs/Boiling Springs)
• Sportsmanship Award – DJ Fehlman (Warren/Warren)
• Most Improved – Austin Bell (Belle Vernon/Belle Vernon)
• Turning Point Award – Jared Siegrist (Manheim/Manheim Central)
• Wrestler of the Year – Luke Werner (Bethlehem/Liberty)
• Career Achievement Award – Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs/Boiling Springs)
The 2019-20 season marked the Bald Eagles’ first season in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). Jared Siegrist became LHU’s first MAC champion in March after a run to the 174-pound title and standout 125-pounder Luke Werner was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American. Last week, DJ Fehlman, Kyle Shoop and Alex Klucker were named 2019-20 NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans. As a team, LHU ranked No. 22 among all Division I programs in Team GPA. The Bald Eagles also ranked No. 23 in home attendance for the season.
