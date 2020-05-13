LEWISBURG — Ten Bucknell varsity athletics teams received NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) Public Recognition Awards this week. The NCAA recognizes teams that fall in the top 10 percent in APR scores within their respective sports, and Bucknell has ranked among the national leaders in number of honored teams in each of the program’s 15 years.
Of note, the Bison men’s cross country team, women’s golf team and women’s tennis team are three of the 62 Division I programs that have received the honor in all 15 years. Also recognized this year from Bucknell: Men’s and women’s basketball, women’s cross country, field hockey, football, women’s lacrosse and men’s soccer.
Bucknell was one of 24 Division I schools to receive 10 or more APR Public Recognition Awards this year, with five of those institutions coming from the Patriot League. Columbia led the nation with 22.
According to the NCAA, the APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete. The APR includes eligibility, retention and graduation in the calculation and provides a clear picture of the academic culture in each sport. High-performing teams receiving awards this year posted APR scores ranging from 987 to a perfect 1,000.
Specific multi-year APR scores for all Division I sports teams, including the teams receiving Public Recognition Awards, will be announced on May 19.
This year a total of 1,380 Division I programs received Public Recognition Awards, up 52 from last year. Of those, 1,266 teams earned perfect scores of 1,000.
Of the teams recognized, 499 competed in men’s or mixed sports and 881 competed in women’s sports. Every women’s team earning a Public Recognition Award this year also earned a perfect score.
The Ivy League was the top-scoring conference in both number of teams and percentage of teams honored, with 113 (or 51 percent), followed by the Big Ten with 84. By percentage of teams, the Patriot League ranked second with 45 percent.
