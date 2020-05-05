LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University Athletics held its annual Talons end-of-year awards ceremony online last week.
Winners are as follows:
• Charlotte E. Smith Award (top senior female student-athlete) — Kayla Brathwaite (Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago/Bishop Anstey East), field hockey, track & field
• Bald Eagle Award (top senior male student-athlete) — DJ Fehlman (Warren/Warren), wrestling
• Female Break-Through Athlete of the Year — Rileigh Devine (Etters/Red Land), basketball
• Male Break-Through Athlete of the Year — Luke Werner (Bethlehem/Liberty), wrestling
• Co-Female Rookie of the Year — Jazmin Palma (Entre Rios Providence, Argentina/Colegio Sagrado Corazon De Jesus), field hockey
• Co-Female Rookie of the Year — Marena Lonardi (Elizabethtown/Elizabethtown H.S.), basketball
• Male Rookie of the Year — Andrea DiSomma (Lancaster/Manheim Township), soccer
• Male MVP — Kyle Shoop (Boiling Springs/Boiling Springs), wrestling
• Female MVP — Laurel Moyer (Lock Haven/Central Mountain), cross country, track & field
