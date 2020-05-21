SELINSGROVE – Senior Erin Reese (Lock Haven/Central Mountain) this week became the first Susquehanna University student-athlete to garner two Landmark Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete honors. Reese was selected as the 2020 Landmark Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Senior Scholar-Athlete while also being named the 2019 Landmark Women’s Cross Country Senior Scholar-Athlete.
Reese is the fourth women’s outdoor track & field athlete to earn the award, joining Sarah Burkhardt (2007-08), Jessica Ranck (2012-13), and Amy Kaschak (2016-17). In all, 34 Susquehanna student-athletes have combined for 35 Senior Scholar-Athlete awards.
The Landmark Conference selects 22 senior scholar-athletes each year to recognize the top student-athlete in each sport based on academics and athletics. The honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.20 and are selected by a committee of Landmark officers, athletics directors, faculty athletic representatives, senior woman administrators, and sports information directors.
“We are so proud of Erin and all of her accomplishments in and out of the classroom. The sky is the limit for this young woman. Being able to maintain nearly perfect academic standing while competing year-round in three sports and being involved in the community as much as she has been, speaks volumes for her dedication and commitment to her life goals. We are excited for what comes next and wish her the best of luck!” second-year head coach Ethan Senecal said.
Susquehanna degrees were conferred on May 13 and Reese earned a bachelor of science in neuroscience with a minor in biochemistry, boasting a 3.99 cumulative grade point average. She was a member of three honor societies – Nu Rho Psi, the national honor society in neuroscience; Omicron Delta Kappa, a national leadership honor society; and Pi Gamma Mu, an honor society in the social sciences. Reese is also a member of Alpha Delta Pi, a national Panhellenic sorority.
She made the dean’s list every semester and was named to every single Landmark Academic Honor Roll – all nine – that she was eligible for as the AHR honors those who have reached sophomore standing with a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher in the fall (cross country), winter (indoor track & field), and spring (outdoor track & field) seasons.
Reese was also an active participant in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and Student Awareness of the Value of the Environment (SAVE).
In the outdoor track & field competition, she reached the podium six times at the Landmark Championships. Reese was the 2018 Landmark champion in the 10,000m while taking second as a first-year in 2017 for All-Landmark Second Team honors. She was a top-eight contender every season in the 5,000m, placing fifth in 2018.
She set the school record in the 10,000m at the 2018 Bison Outdoor Classic with a time of 38:28.14, shattering the nine-year old mark by nearly 18 seconds.
