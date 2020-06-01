SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove Speedway is back in action Friday with the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and limited late models with Saturday’s action featuring the first 360 sprint cars, 305 sprints and roadrunners.
Friday’s action will feature the 410 sprint cars competing in another $4,000-to-win main event with action getting underway at 8 p.m. The limited late models will be racing for $1,000 to win with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday night, the first 360 sprint car race held anywhere in the East this season gets underway as the New York based Patriot Sprint Tour invades to battle Pennsylvania Posse 360 drivers in the annual Joe Whitcomb Memorial, paying $3,071 to the winner. The Apache Tree Service 305 sprints will also be on the racing card along with the A & A Auto Stores roadrunners. Saturday racing is slated for 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Sunday results
410 Sprint Cars – 26 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 91R Kyle Reinhardt 2) 72 Ryan Smith 3) 17B Steve Buckwalter 4) 12 Blane Heimbach 5) 35 Chad Layton 6) 1 Logan Wagner 7) 51 Freddie Rahmer 8) 5 Dylan Cisney 9) 99M Kyle Moody 10) 24 Lucas Wolfe 11) 20 Ryan Taylor 12) 47K Kody Lehman 13) 11 TJ Stutts 14) 75D Chase Dietz 15) 19R Jordan Ryan 16) 12B Robert Ballou 17) 33W Michael Walter 18) 39 Ryan Watt 19) 0 Rick Lafferty 20) 7 Ed Aiken 21) 28F Davie Franek 22) 49H Bradley Howard 23) 91 Anthony Fiore 24) 22 Tanner Brown DNS 25) 1W Matt Campbell DNS 26) 42 Sye Lynch DNS
Heat Winners: Kyle Reinhart, Steve Buckwalter, Ryan Smith
Time Trials: 1) 51 Freddie Rahmer 16.737 2) 1 Logan Wagner 16.748 3) 11 TJ Stutts 16.827 4) 91R Kyle Reinhart 17.037 5) 17B Steve Buckwalter 17.037 6) 72 Ryan Smith 17.070 7) 20 Ryan Taylor 17.070 8) 12 Blane Heimbach 17.113 9) 5 Dylan Cisney 17.208 10) 35 Chad Layton 17.215 11) 99M Kyle Moody 17.257 12) 28F Davie Franek 17.286 13) 91 Anthony Fiore 17.317 14) 75D Chase Dietz 17.318 15) 33W Michael Walter 17.385 16) 12B Robert Ballou 17.416 17) 1W Matt Campbell 17.456 18) 47K Kody Lehman 17.494 19) 7 Ed Aiken 17.549 20) 42 Sye Lynch 17.615 21) 39 Ryan Watt 17.616 22) 24 Lucas Wolfe 17.867 23) 19R Jordan Ryan 17.966 24)49H Bradley Howard 17.985 25) 22 Tanner Brown DNT 26) 0 Rick Lafferty DNT
Roadrunners – 15 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 8 Will Brunson 2) 33 Curtis Lawton 3) 15 Dustin Snook 4) 7 Jake Jones 5) 70J John Schreffler 6) 77 Scott Dunham Jr. 7) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 8) 60 Jimmy Kessler 9) 54 Kris Ney 10) 56 Bill Cooper 11) 28 Miranda Minium 12) 11 Keith Bissinger 13) 12 Tom Underwood 14) 0 Kevin Dobson 15) 8D Darren Rice
Heat Winners: Jake Johns, Keith Bissinger
