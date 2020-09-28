National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 37 94
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 0 0 1.000 71 22 Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 2 0 0 1.000 57 40 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 0 3 0 .000 45 70
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 28, Houston 21 Tennessee 31, Minnesota 30 Cincinnati 23, Philadelphia 23, OT Chicago 30, Atlanta 26 Cleveland 34, Washington 20 New England 36, Las Vegas 20 Buffalo 35, L.A. Rams 32 San Francisco 36, N.Y. Giants 9 Indianapolis 36, N.Y. Jets 7 Carolina 21, L.A. Chargers 16 Tampa Bay 28, Denver 10 Detroit 26, Arizona 23 Seattle 38, Dallas 31 Green Bay 37, New Orleans 30
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Denver at N.Y. Jets, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 _ z-Miami 31 29 .517 4 Philadelphia 28 32 .467 7 New York 26 34 .433 9 Washington 26 34 .433 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 34 26 .567 _ z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 3 z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 3 z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 5 Pittsburgh 19 41 .317 15
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 _ z-San Diego 37 23 .617 6 San Francisco 29 31 .483 14 Colorado 26 34 .433 17 Arizona 25 35 .417 18 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4 Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0 Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5 Boston 8, Atlanta 2 Colorado 10, Arizona 3 San Diego 6, San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 11, Colorado 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0 Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0 Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2 San Diego 5, San Francisco 4 Boston 9, Atlanta 1 Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5 Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8 Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 _ z-New York 33 27 .550 7 z-Toronto 32 28 .533 8 Baltimore 25 35 .417 15 Boston 24 36 .400 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 _ z-Chicago 35 25 .583 1 z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 1 Kansas City 26 34 .433 10 Detroit 23 35 .397 12
West Division
W L Pct GB x-Oakland 36 24 .600 _ z-Houston 29 31 .483 7 Seattle 27 33 .450 9 Los Angeles 26 34 .433 10 Texas 22 38 .367 14 x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4 Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game Toronto 5, Baltimore 2 Texas 6, Houston 1 Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3 Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0 Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3 Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5 Boston 8, Atlanta 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1 Baltimore 7, Toronto 5 L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0 Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0 Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6 Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0 Oakland 6, Seattle 2 Boston 9, Atlanta 1 Texas 8, Houston 4 Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8 Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Monday’s Games No games scheduled Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 4, Boston 2 Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101 Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106 Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami 112, Boston 109 Friday, Sept. 25: Boston 121, Miami 108 Sunday, Sept. 27: Miami 125, Boston 113
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 4, Denver 1 Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114 Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106 Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers 114, Denver 108 Saturday, Sept. 26: L.A. Lakers 117, Denver 107
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers, Miami Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2
Saturday, September 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1 Monday, September 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2 Wednesday, September 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2 Friday, September 25: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT Saturday, September 26: Dallas 3, Tampa Bay 2, 2OT Monday, September 28: Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, September 30: Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Playoff glance
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 2, (1)Las Vegas 2 Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62 Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75 Thursday, Sept. 24: Connecticut 77, Las Vegas 68 Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas 84, Connecticut 75 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, 7 or 9 p.m. (2)Seattle 3, (4)Minnesota 0 Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle vs. Minnesota ppd. Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86 Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle 89, Minnesota 79 Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle 92, Minnesota 71
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(2)Seattle vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Announced club manager Ron Roenicke will not return for the 2021 season. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Adam Cimber from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Logan Allen to alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Placed SS Will Castro on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Sergio Alcantara from the taxi squad. HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to alternate training site. Recalled RHP Nivaldo Rodriguez from alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Announced general manager Billy Eppler will not return for the 2021 season. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Clarke Schmidt from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Miguel Yajure to alternate training site. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated LF Chad Pinder from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs James Kaprielian and Paul Blackburn to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled C Joe Hudson from alternate training site. Placed C Luis Torrens on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Seth Frankoff to alternate training site. TEXAS RANGERS — Activated LF Shin-Soo Choo from the 10-day IL. Placed 3B Sherten Apostel on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 25. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Wilmer Font outright to alternate training site. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Cole Hamels from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Tucker Davidson to alternate training site. Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval from alternate training site. CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of LHP Brailyn Marquez from alternate training site. Designated 1B Patrick Wisdom for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Erasmo Ramirez on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Corey Oswalt from alternate training site. Optioned C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Jacob Stallings on the 7-day concussion IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Selected the contract of C Andrew Susac from alternate training site. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt to alternate training site. Activated LF Austin Dean from the 10-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Raudy Read to alternate training site.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Results
Sunday
At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas, Nev.
Lap length: 1.50 miles
(Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 268 laps, 40 points. 2. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 268, 38. 3. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 268, 53. 4. (11) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 268, 42. 5. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 268, 43. 6. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 268, 39. 7. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 268, 40. 8. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 268, 29. 9. (16) Chris Buescher, Ford, 268, 28. 10. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 268, 37. 11. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 268, 26. 12. (6) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 268, 28. 13. (12) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 268, 24. 14. (5) Joey Logano, Ford, 268, 32. 15. (27) Ryan Newman, Ford, 268, 22. 16. (22) Cole Custer, Ford, 268, 21. 17. (4) Aric Almirola, Ford, 268, 20. 18. (20) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 268, 19. 19. (21) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 268, 18. 20. (25) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 268, 17. 21. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 268, 16. 22. (3) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 268, 32. 23. (33) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 268, 14. 24. (26) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 268, 13. 25. (28) William Byron, Chevrolet, 268, 13. 26. (24) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 11. 27. (31) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 267, 10. 28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 266, 9. 29. (29) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 265, 8. 30. (35) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 265, 7. 31. (30) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 262, 0. 32. (7) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 261, 15. 33. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 261, 0. 34. (32) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 259, 3. 35. (34) Joey Gase, Ford, 256, 0. 36. (38) Josh Bilicki, Ford, suspension, 227, 0. 37. (36) Timmy Hill, Toyota, garage, 160, 0. 38. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 157, 1. 39. (39) Chad Finchum, Toyota, overheating, 19, 0. ___ Race Statistics Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.424 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 32 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.148 seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 36 laps. Lead Changes: 20 among 11 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Harvick 0; C.Elliott 1-27; Ky.Busch 28-30; D.Hamlin 31-83; Ky.Busch 84-86; J.Logano 87; D.Hamlin 88-91; C.Elliott 92-118; R.Blaney 119; M.DiBenedetto 120; B.Keselowski 121-122; W.Byron 123-134; C.Buescher 135-144; C.Elliott 145-163; D.Hamlin 164-166; A.Bowman 167-171; D.Hamlin 172-232; M.DiBenedetto 233-234; Ku.Busch 235-237; M.DiBenedetto 238-242; Ku.Busch 243-268 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 4 times for 121 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 73 laps; Ku.Busch, 2 times for 29 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 12 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 10 laps; M.DiBenedetto, 3 times for 8 laps; Ky.Busch, 2 times for 6 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 5 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 2 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 1 lap; J.Logano, 1 time for 1 lap. Wins: K.Harvick, 9; D.Hamlin, 6; B.Keselowski, 4; J.Logano, 2; C.Elliott, 2; M.Truex, 1; A.Bowman, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; R.Blaney, 1; C.Custer, 1; W.Byron, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Harvick, 3104; 2. D.Hamlin, 3101; 3. B.Keselowski, 3059; 4. M.Truex, 3058; 5. J.Logano, 3054; 6. C.Elliott, 3053; 7. A.Bowman, 3052; 8. Ky.Busch, 3043; 9. Ku.Busch, 3041; 10. C.Bowyer, 3032; 11. A.Almirola, 3025; 12. A.Dillon, 3020; 13. R.Blaney, 2098; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 2092; 15. C.Custer, 2088; 16. W.Byron, 2075.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday results
410 sprints, 30 Laps: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 51 Freddie Rahmer 3) 5 Dylan Cisney 4) 69K Lance Dewease 5) 3Z Brock Zearfoss 6) 48 Danny Dietrich 7) 21 Brian Montieth 8) 5M Brent Marks 9) 12 Blane Heimbach 10) 1 Logan Wagner 11) 39 Justin Peck 12) 24 Lucas Wolfe 13) 91 Anthony Fiore 14) 45 Jeff Halligan 15) 99M Kyle Moody 16) 35 Jason Shultz 17) 21B Brian Brown 18) 24R Rico Abreau 19) 19 Curt Stroup 20) 8S Trenton Sheaffer 21) 28F Davie Franek 22) 17B Steve Buckwalter 23) 11 TJ Stutts 24) 91R Kyle Reinhardt DNQ: Brie Hershey, Jason Wagner, Dustin Baney 305 sprints, 20-Laps: 1) 95 Garrett Bard 2) 2H Derek Hauck 3) 67 Ken Duke 4) 20 Doug Dodson 5) 36 Jaremi Hanson 6) 55 Dominic Melair 7) 24/7 Mikell Melair 8) 87 Austin Grabey 9) 69K Kassidy Kreitz 10) 19 Kruz Kepner 11) 2J Aaron Jacobus 12) 8 Nick Sweigart 13) 51 Dave Graber 14) 61J Johnny Scarborough 15) 2 Erin Statler 16) 55R Rick Romig 17) 53W Jimmy White 18) 10 Jake Waters 19) 86 Ron Aurand 20) 7X Andrew Jacobus 21) 71 Josh Spicer 22) 39X Scott Frack 23) 99A Devin Adams 24) 41Z Jared Zionkowski 25) 4B Jason Bergstresser 26) 88 Fred Arnold DNQ: Jeff Miller, Mike Alleman, John Walp, Chris Kreider, Reed Thompson, Will Brunson, Tyler Cochran, Dustin Young, Landon Price, Justin Mills, Josh Beamer, Josh Spicer
Penns Creek Raceway
Saturday results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.