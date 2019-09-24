MILTON — Milton girls varsity soccer head coach Rod Harris was at a loss for words following the Black Panthers’ stunning 3-2 home defeat to Mifflinburg on Monday afternoon.
Milton all but dominated the pitch for just over 76 minutes and held a 2-1 lead late in the game, but the Wildcats got markers from Olivia Walter and Remi Stahl in the final 3:52 to steal a HAC-I division win from the Black Panthers.
“It’s a heartbreaker, man,” Harris said after the game. “I don’t know what to say or what to talk about, I’m at a loss for words. It’s a heartbreaker, we just can’t beat them for some reason. They’re our nemesis and I don’t know why. It’s one of those things where you just can’t find a way to get over the hump and get a lucky break when you’re playing against them.”
Mifflinburg opened the game attacking hard and had Milton back on its heels for the first 20 minutes of the game, but the Black Panthers were able to weather a storm which created several glorious looks for the Wildcats.
Wildcats sophomore midfielder Peyton Yocum had the best early chance for Mifflinburg when she chipped a loose ball in front of Milton goalkeeper Kamryn Snyder just over the crossbar.
The Black Panthers got their first good look of the game when Leah Bergey fired a left-footed shot which Mifflinburg keeper Kristi Benfield just got a hand on and deflected up over the net. Some initial confusion ensued as the Milton bench thought the ball may have ended up in the back of the net, but the official signaled no goal to keep the game scoreless.
With 2:27 left in the first half, Milton sophomore sweeper Janae Bergey drew a yellow card just above the box which resulted in an excellent opportunity off of a direct kick. Bergey lined up and fired a well-placed shot toward the lower left-hand corner of the net, but Benfield was up to the challenge as she dove and punched the ball out of danger.
“I’ve said it before, she’s been a top goalie for us all season and for her to get a big win for us today, I could not be happier for her,” Mifflinburg head coach Erich Hankamer said of Benfield’s performance.
After a scoreless first half, Milton needed just 5:33 to finally open the scoring when freshman midfielder Morgan Reiner headed a loose ball near the goal line past a diving Benfield for the game’s first goal.
The Wildcats had an immediate answer in the form of Yocum as she split the left back side of the Black Panthers’ defense and fired a low, hard shot past Snyder to tie the game at one apiece just 31 seconds after Reiner’s marker.
“That’s been their identity the whole season, I don’t know what it is with this team, but once they get scored on first, it lights a fire under them,” Hankamer said. “These girls battle every game to the end for me and as a coach, that’s all I could ever ask for.”
Janae Bergey put Milton back on top after she took a nice touch from the back field and broke free past the Mifflinburg defense. Benfield stayed back in her net on the in-between ball — in the first half, Benfield challenged Bergey on a similar play and made a point-blank save on a hard shot — and Bergey was able to use the extra net to her advantage as she buried the go-ahead goal.
It looked as if Milton would hang on and as the clock drained, Mifflinburg began to take more chances. Hankamer’s risk-taking would pay off when Walter scored an unassisted goal on a beautiful shot which just found the back of the net over Snyder’s outstretched hand.
With new life and momentum, the Wildcats got the game winner when Stahl took a pass from Emily Walls in a soft spot near the top of the box and had time to set herself and loft a perfectly-placed shot over Snyder for the game-winner with just 59.4 left on the clock.
The Mifflinburg bench erupted and after the Wildcats ran out the clock, the shocked Milton side dejectedly made its way to the handshake line, stunned by the 3-2 final.
“Unfortunate for the girls, they really played with heart today,” Harris said.
Milton (4-5, 2-5 HAC-I) will host Montoursville Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. while Mifflinburg (5-4-1, 4-3-1 HAC-I) will welcome Central Mountain, also at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.
Mifflinburg 3, Milton 2
at Milton
ScoringSecond half
Milt-Morgan Reiner, unassisted, 45:33. Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Angelinca Feliciano, 46:04. Milt-Janae Bergey, unassisted, 65:52. Miff-Olivia Walter, unassisted, 76:07. Miff-Remi Stahl, assist Emily Walls, 78:01.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 9-9; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-5; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 6; Milton, Kamryn Snyder, 6.
