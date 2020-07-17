BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University men’s and women’s track and field teams have been honored by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) as 2020 Division II All-Academic Teams for their success in the classroom. Additionally, sophomore Hank Anderson (Oakland, N.J./Indian Hills) was honored individually with All-Academic honor from the USTFCCA.
In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished the year with a 3.32 GPA.
Overall, there were 149 different programs honored on the women’s side and 114 men’s teams.
Individually, the academic honor is awarded to student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale through the end of the semester.
A criminal justice major, Anderson earned All-Region honors from the USTFCCCA following the indoor track and field season after finishing ranked fifth in the Atlantic Region in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.19. Anderson set the school-record time on February 21 at the Bucknell Tune Up when he won the event for the Huskies. At the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championship meet, Anderson ran a career-best time of 7.11 in the 60-meter dash and took fourth in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.30.
Anderson is one of 208 men from 73 institutions who was named an All-Academic athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.