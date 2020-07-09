LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Maddie Hartigan and Maggie Wyngowski were recognized by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America as Honorable Mention Scholar All-Americans.
In addition, the Bison women’s and men’s squads were named CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams for their performance in the classroom during the 2020 spring semester. Earlier, the programs combined to place 46 student-athletes on the Patriot League Academic Roll.
Hartigan made the All-Patriot League First Team for the second-straight season. The rising junior finished second among Bison with 50 points at the Patriot League Championships, the fifth most of any swimmer. She won silver medals in the 500 freestyle (4:46.48) and 1,650 freestyle (16:31.56) and a bronze medal in the 200 freestyle (1:48.22). At the ECAC Championships, she won a gold medal in the 100 freestyle (50.77) and a silver medal in the 100 butterfly (55.42). In total, she 21 individual races and was a member of six relay teams that clocked program top-10 times over the course of the season.
Wyngowski captured All-Patriot League First Team laurels for the third campaign in a row. The rising senior totaled 53 points at the Patriot League Championships, good for first among Bison and third among all swimmers. She won a gold medal in the 400 IM behind a school-record time of 4:15.26, also an NCAA ‘B’ cut time. In addition, she captured a silver medal in the 200 IM behind a school-record time of 2:00.15 and added a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.85). At the ECAC Championships, she won a silver medal in the 500 freestyle. She also represented Bison at the U.S. Open, swimming the 200-meter IM (2:21.21) and 400-meter IM (4:59.50).
In 2020, 1,479 swimmers and divers were selected to the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team for achieving a GPA of at least 3.50 and being invited to their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. Additional student-athletes were recognized on the Honorable Mention list for achieving a GPA of 3.50 and posting a “B” time standard or competing at an NCAA Regional or Zone Diving qualifier. A record 789 teams, representing 461 institutions, were honored as Scholar All-America Teams.
