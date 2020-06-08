HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday confirmed 351 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths statewide.
Statewide, 75,943 cases of COVID-19 have been reported along with 5,953 deaths.
Locally, no new cases were reported, however cases were subtracted from several counties. Northumberland County saw its cases drop one to 208, Union two to 71, Snyder one to 54, Columbia three to 361 and Lycoming one to 166. Montour County was level at 53.
More statistics will be included in Tuesday's print edition.
