Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 2
Midd-West 0
MIFFLINBURG — After a scoreless first half against Midd-West, all Mifflinburg needed to get on the board in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I contest was a little luck.
Sophomore Ella Shuck provided that luck, as her corner kick early in the second half found its mark to help give Mifflinburg a 2-0 victory over Midd-West.
Shuck’s kick hit off the back past and went past Midd-West goalkeeper Leah Ferster just 3:!6 into the second half.
Later, Makayla Weber added some much-needed insurance for the Wildcats as she scored off a set piece in the 68th minute.
Kristi Benfield made that two-goal lead easily stand up by making six saves for the clean sheet.
Mifflinburg 2, Midd-West 0at MifflinburgSecond half
Miff-Ella Shuck, unassisted off corner kick, 43:16. Miff-Makayla Weber, unassisted off set piece, 67:05.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 19-6; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-2; Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 6; Midd-West, Leah Ferster, 17.Girls tennis
Danville 4
Lewisburg 1
LEWISBURG — Bekah Vance won her match in straight sets, but the rest of her Green Dragon teammates weren’t as fortunate as the Ironmen took the HAC-II victory.
Vance defeated Paige Holcombe, 6-2, 6-2, in her No. 1 singles match to lead Lewisburg (1-5).
Danville 4, Lewisburg 1at LewisburgSingles
1. Bekah Vance (L) def. Paige Holcombe, 6-2, 6-2. 2. Cara Bohner (D) def. Ayra Tufail, 6-4, 6-1. 3. Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Marianna Arnabar-Mahek Kotru (D) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Kyra Welliver-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler, 6-0, 6-2.
Williamsport 4
Mifflinburg 1
WILLIAMSPORT — Rockell Keister’s three-set win at No. 2 singles highlighted the match for the Wildcats, who fell to the Millionaires in the HAC-I matchup.
Keister, who normally plays at No. 3 singles for Mifflinburg (0-7) moved up and beat Breanna Chicas, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7 (super tiebreak).
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 1at WilliamsportSingles
1. Mary Hillman (W) def. Destiny Jonesk, 6-3, 6-0. 2. Rockell Keister (M) def. Breanna Chicas, 3-6, 7-5, 10-7. 3. Allyson McCann (W) def. Kylie Vasbinder, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Emma Campbell-Teagan Marty (W) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Abby Robertson-Shay Robinson (W) def. Alexis Scopelliti-Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-2.
Shikellamy 5
Milton 0
SUNBURY — The Braves took the match, but not without a fight.
Alanna Stamm pushed No. 1 Melanie Minnier to three sets.
The Black Panthers are at Jersey Shore today.
Shikellamy 5, Milton 0
at Shikellamy Singles No. 1 Melanie Minnier (S) def. Alanna Stamm 4-6, 7-5, 7-6; No. 2 Kiersten Strohecker (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 Olivia Weaver (S) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-3, 6-1. Doubles No. 1 Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 Allie Minnier-Lily Weist (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala 6-2, 6-2.
GolfLoyalsock 192
Warrior Run 218
WILLIAMSPORT — Hannah Rabb carded a 38 to lead all golfers, but the Defenders fell to the Lancers in the HAC-II meet at Williamsport Country Club.
Kaelyn Watson and Mason Sheesly tied for second place with a 59 for Warrior Run.
Grace Shaible shot a 42 to lead Loyalsock.
Loyalsock 192, Warrior Run 218at WilliamsportLoyalsock:
Grace Shaible, 42; Cassie Gee, 48; Allyia Kennedy, 50; Keanu Singh, 52; Mia Patterson, 53; Chase Cowder, 56
Warrior Run:
Hannah Rabb, 38; Kaelyn Watson, 59; Mason Sheesly, 59; Reagan Campbell, 62; Hunter Saul, 67; Emily Troutman, 68.
Midd-West 176
Milton 182
MILTON — Despite having their four lowest golfers all shooting in the 40s, the Black Panthers still fell to the Mustangs in the HAC-II meet held at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
Isaiah Day paced Milton with a 5-over-par 40, while Cade Wirnsberger followed with a 46. In addition, Carter Fedder carded a 47 and Kendall Fedder had a 49.
Midd-West 176, Milton 182at MiltonMidd-West:
Jullian Krainak, 35; Kyle Beward, 44; Nick Whitesel, 45; Caroline Zerbe, 52; Noah Bogush, 56.
Milton:
Isaiah Day, 40; Cade Wirnsberger, 46; Carter Fedder, 47; Kendall Fedder, 49; Chase Hoffman, 51; Camden Scoggins, 59.
Milton 179
Warrior Run 198
TURBOTVILLE — Cade Wirnsberger and Chase Hoffman each fired a 43 and Carter Fedder carded a 46 to lead Milton past Warrior Run in golf action Tuesday in Milton.
Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb led all golfers with a 39. Mason Sheesly fired a 52 and Kaelyn Watson a 53 for the Defenders.
Warrior Run: Hannah Rabb 39, Mason Sheesly 52, Kaelyn Watson 53, Reagan Campbell 54, Hunter Saul 59, Emily Trautman 60 Milton: Cade Wirnsberger 43, Chase Hoffman 43, Carter Fedder 46, Isaiah Day 47, Kendall Fedder 49, Camden Scoggins 70
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 6, Southern Columbia 0 Milton 3, Montoursville 0 Lewisburg 13, Shikellamy 0 Mifflinburg at Danville, PPD TBD
Girls soccer
Northumberland Christian 4, Meadowbrook Christian 2
Cross countryBoys
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50 Warrior Run 16, Midd-West 39
Girls
Lewisburg 15, Mifflinburg 50 Warrior Run 15, Midd-West 44
Golf
