MIFFLINBURG — Following a tough loss on Monday, and with a rough week ahead, it was important for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team to put forth a good showing against Central Mountain in Wednesday’s conference matchup.
Junior midfielder Remi Stahl got Mifflinburg off to the start it needed, and with her two goals in the first half she led the hosts to a 4-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Central Mountain.
All four goals came in the first half for Mifflinburg, which improved to 3-2, 1-1 in the HAC-I.
“Yes, it was definitely a good, solid win. I think the first half was very nice,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer. “We had a tough (4-2) loss on Monday against Lewisburg, and I told the girls we’ve got to fine tune the little things. We still had our mistakes, but it was definitely a good, solid first half.
“In the second half I was able rest a lot of my starters to get them ready for Saturday’s game (at home with Hughesville),” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Stahl, without the benefit of an assist, scored her first goal on a deflection off a corner kick just 3:16 into the game.
“I think it gave us confidence right away, and I think it got us all pumped up and ready to play,” said Stahl. “We were definitely mad at ourselves with the way we played on Monday, and we all came out ready.
“We just really wanted it today, and we all had good attitudes going into the game,” Stahl added.
Stahl’s second goal, once again, came off a deflection in the 22nd minute to give Mifflinburg a 2-0 lead.
“Those two goals really helped us settle into the game,” said Hankamer. “Remi has been a big asset for us this year, and it’s kind of a new role for her — a new formation and new role as a holding center mid — she has some liberty to go forward and stuff like that. It’s definitely nice to see her shoot and put (shots) on frame.”
Then just over 3 minutes after Stahl’s second goal, Mifflinburg got a nice, right-footed strike from Peyton Yocum that went into the lower-left corner of the net to push the hosts’ lead to 3-0 over Central Mountain (0-5, 0-4).
The capper came with 3:28 remaining in the first half when a long cross from Avery Metzger found Sarah Fritz at the far post for a bang-bang goal that was shot past diving Central Mountain goalkeeper, Madison Briggs.
“This year we’re trying to get away from the dump-and-chase style of soccer. Being from Midd-West, possession soccer is the way to go and I’m trying to implement that up here,” said Hankamer. “This is only my second year here, so we still have a lot to improve on, but it’s definitely showing that we’re going in the right direction.”
And if it wasn’t for a couple of chances that hit off the crossbar, including one at the midway point of the first half in which a shot by Stahl deflected off Briggs’ hands and then right off the crossbar before going straight down and yet somehow didn’t go in before it got cleared by a Central Mountain defender.
“That’s the game. The game is all about breaks,” said Hankamer. “Luckily today we had our good opportunities at the beginning, because any game can change in a moment — that’s sports. But, we stuck our head in, we kept going, kept driving and we got the win.”
However, it won’t be getting any easier for Mifflinburg in the coming days.
After Hughesville on Saturday, Mifflinburg plays four games next week against Shikellamy (away on Monday), Selinsgrove (home on Wednesday), Southern Columbia (home on Friday) and Loyalsock (away next Saturday).
“I’m definitely really happy with (the direction of the team),” said Hankamer. “I thought we could get to 5-1 by the end of this week before getting into the tougher part of our schedule next week, but if we can get to 4-2 that’ll be even better because next week is going to be tough. We have four games in six days.”
Mifflinburg 4, Central Mountain 4at MifflinburgFirst half
Miff-Remi Stahl, unassisted, 3:16. Miff-Stahl, unassisted, 21:02. Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Makayla Lohr, 24:16. Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Avery Metzger, 36:17.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 9-8; Corner kicks: Mifflinburg, 4-1. Saves: Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 5, and Cassidy McClintock, 3; Central Mountain, Madison Briggs, 5.
