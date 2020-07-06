SELINSGROVE — The biggest race of the season for 360 sprint cars is coming up Saturday when Selinsgrove Speedway hosts the 20th annual Mach 1 Chassis National Open, offering a $5,000 payday to the feature winner.
The one-night 360 sprint car purse totals nearly $17,000 with $300 offered just to start the 30-lap feature.
Passing points earned in the heats will set the starting lineup for the 360 Open.
The URC Sprint cars will be part of the 360 special that will indeed be the final winged 360 sprint car event of the 2020 season at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Apache Tree Service 305 sprint cars will also be on the racing program along with action for limited late models.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. Racing begins at 7:30.
To date this season, 360 sprint car winners at the track have been Blane Heimbach in the Joe Whitcomb Memorial and Mark Smith in the Kramer Kup.
Garrett Bard, Christian Rumsey and Nick Sweigart have proven victorious to date this year in 305 sprint car action.
Andrew Yoder has taken both limited late model races contested to date.
The Selinsgrove Speedway National Open for 360 sprint cars was first run as solely a 360 event in 2018 when Blane Heimbach took the rich $5,000 payday before he again scored the event last season. But the Selinsgrove Speedway National Open for limited sprint cars dates back to 2001 when the race was first run as a 358 sprint car contest, won by TJ Stutts, of Liverpool.
The race was again a 358 contest, won by Adrian Shaffer of Mount Wolfe in 2002 before the format was changed to a 358/360 combined race in 2003, won again by Stutts.
The race was then run as a 358 sprint car event through 2009 before combined action again took place from 2010–2017.
Event winners from 2004–2017 were: Nate Snyder, 2004; Blane Heimbach, 2005; Phil Walter, 2006; Pat Cannon, 2007, 2008; Blane Heimbach, 2009; Daryn Pittman, 2010; Logan Schuchart, 2011; Pat Cannon, 2012; TJ Stutts, 2013; Aaron Ott, 2014; TJ Stutts, 2015, 2016; and Greg Hodnett, 2017.
