Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct Atlanta 22 14 .611 Philadelphia 18 15 .545 Miami 6 16 .500 New York 17 21 .447 Washington 12 23 .343
Central Division
W L Pct Chicago 22 15 .595 St. Louis 14 14 .500 Milwaukee 17 19 .472 Cincinnati 16 21 .432 Pittsburgh 11 24 .314
West Division
W L Pct Los Angeles 29 10 .744 San Diego 23 16 .590 Colorado 18 19 .486 San Francisco 18 20 .474 Arizona 14 24 .368 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 New York 20 16 .556 Toronto 20 16 .556 Baltimore 16 20 .444 Boston 12 26 .316
Central Division
W L Pct Cleveland 23 14 .622 Chicago 23 15 .605 Minnesota 22 16 .579 Detroit 17 17 .500 Kansas City 14 24 .368
West Division
W L Pct Oakland 22 12 .647 Houston 21 15 .583 Seattle 15 22 .405 Texas 13 23 .361 Los Angeles 13 25 .342 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
Houston 8, Texas 4 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0 Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6 Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)
Eastern Conference
Miami 2, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 2, Toronto 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD
Western Conference
Houston, L.A. Lakers Friday, Sept. 4: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Denver 0 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 11 7 .611 — Connecticut 8 10 .444 3 Atlanta 5 13 .278 6 Indiana 5 13 .278 6 Washington 4 12 .250 6 New York 2 15 .118 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Seattle 14 3 .824 — x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1 x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1 x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 2 Phoenix 11 7 .611 3½ Dallas 6 11 .353 8 x-clinched playoff spot
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 62, New York 56 Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78 Phoenix 105, Indiana 81
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7)
EASTERN CONFERENCE
At Toronto
(1)Philadelphia 3, (6)N.Y. Islanders 3 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT
WESTERN CONFERENCE
At Edmonton, Alberta
(1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 3 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0 Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9 p.m. (3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 3 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2 Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8 Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 12 9 Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9 New York City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8 New England 2 2 5 11 7 8 New York 3 4 2 11 7 10 Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8 D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13 Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12 Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9 Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14 Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 19 13 Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7 Los Angeles FC 3 2 3 12 21 16 Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14 LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15 Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17 Real Salt Lake 2 1 5 11 13 10 FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5 Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14 San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 2
Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0 D.C. United 1, New York 0 Houston 3, Minnesota 0 New York City FC 2, New England 0 Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1
Saturday, September 5
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 6
New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 9
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Thursday, September 10
San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 12
New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 13
