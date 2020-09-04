Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 22 14 .611 Philadelphia 18 15 .545 Miami 6 16 .500 New York 17 21 .447 Washington 12 23 .343

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 22 15 .595 St. Louis 14 14 .500 Milwaukee 17 19 .472 Cincinnati 16 21 .432 Pittsburgh 11 24 .314

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 29 10 .744 San Diego 23 16 .590 Colorado 18 19 .486 San Francisco 18 20 .474 Arizona 14 24 .368 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m. Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 New York 20 16 .556 Toronto 20 16 .556 Baltimore 16 20 .444 Boston 12 26 .316

Central Division

W L Pct Cleveland 23 14 .622 Chicago 23 15 .605 Minnesota 22 16 .579 Detroit 17 17 .500 Kansas City 14 24 .368

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 22 12 .647 Houston 21 15 .583 Seattle 15 22 .405 Texas 13 23 .361 Los Angeles 13 25 .342 NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Thursday’s Games

Houston 8, Texas 4 N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0 Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6 Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m. Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m. San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m. Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

National Basketball Association

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7); x-if necessary)

Eastern Conference

Miami 2, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Aug. 31: Miami 115, Milwaukee 104 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Miami 116, Milwaukee 114 Friday, Sept. 4: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6: Milwaukee vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Sept. 8: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, Sept. 10: Milwaukee vs. Miami, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Miami vs. Milwaukee, TBD Boston 2, Toronto 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: Boston 112, Toronto 94 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Boston 102, Toronto 99 Thursday, Sept. 3: Toronto 104, Boston 103 Saturday, Sept. 5: Toronto vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 9: Toronto vs. Boston, TBD x-Friday, Sept. 11: Boston vs. Toronto, TBD

Western Conference

Houston, L.A. Lakers Friday, Sept. 4: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8: L.A. Lakers, vs. Houston, 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Saturday, Sept. 12: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Monday, Sept. 14: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, TBD x-Wednesday, Sept. 16: Houston vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD L.A. Clippers 1, Denver 0 Thursday, Sept. 3: L.A. Clippers 120, Denver 97 Saturday, Sept. 5: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 11: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Sunday, Sept. 13: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, TBD x-Tuesday, Sept. 15: Denver vs. L.A. Clippers, TBD

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 11 7 .611 — Connecticut 8 10 .444 3 Atlanta 5 13 .278 6 Indiana 5 13 .278 6 Washington 4 12 .250 6 New York 2 15 .118 8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Seattle 14 3 .824 — x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1 x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1 x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 2 Phoenix 11 7 .611 3½ Dallas 6 11 .353 8 x-clinched playoff spot

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 62, New York 56 Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78 Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoff glance

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

(Best-of-7)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

At Toronto

(1)Philadelphia 3, (6)N.Y. Islanders 3 Monday, Aug. 24: N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 0 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Aug. 27: Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 1 Sunday, Aug. 30: N.Y. Islanders 3, Philadelphia 2 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT Thursday, Sept. 3: Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, 2OT Saturday, Sept. 5: N.Y. Islanders vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. (2)Tampa Bay 4, (4)Boston 1 Sunday, Aug. 23: Boston 3, Tampa Bay 2 Tuesday, Aug. 25 : Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3, OT Wednesday, Aug. 26: Tampa Bay 7, Boston 1 Friday, Aug. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 31: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2, 2OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

At Edmonton, Alberta

(1)Las Vegas 3, (5)Vancouver 3 Sunday, Aug. 23: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 25: Vancouver 5, Las Vegas 2 Thursday, Aug. 27: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, ppd. Saturday, Aug. 29: Las Vegas 3, Vancouver 0 Sunday, Aug. 30: Las Vegas 5, Vancouver 3 Tuesday, Sept. 1: Vancouver 2, Las Vegas 1 Thursday, Sept. 3: Vancouver 4, Las Vegas 0 Friday, Sept. 4: Las Vegas vs. Vancouver, 9 p.m. (3)Dallas 3, (2)Colorado 3 Saturday, Aug. 22: Dallas 5,Colorado 3 Monday, Aug. 24: Dallas 5, Colorado 2 Wednesday, Aug. 26: Colorado 6, Dallas 4 Friday, Aug. 28: Colorado vs. Dallas, ppd. Sunday, Aug. 30: Dallas 5, Colorado 4 Monday, Aug. 31: Colorado 6, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Sept. 2: Colorado 4, Dallas 1 Friday, Sept. 4: Colorado vs. Dallas, 4 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2 Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8 Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 12 9 Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9 New York City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8 New England 2 2 5 11 7 8 New York 3 4 2 11 7 10 Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8 D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13 Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12 Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9 Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14 Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 19 13 Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7 Los Angeles FC 3 2 3 12 21 16 Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14 LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15 Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17 Real Salt Lake 2 1 5 11 13 10 FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5 Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14 San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, September 2

Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0 D.C. United 1, New York 0 Houston 3, Minnesota 0 New York City FC 2, New England 0 Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m. Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m. LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed C Deivy Grullon off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to alternate training site. Placed RHP Colten Brewer on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 1. Recalled RHP Marcus Walden from alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Reynaldo Lopez to alternate training site. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHPs Logan Shore, Jason Foley, Alex Lange and CF Parker to alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled OF Edward Olivares from alternate training site. Designated LHP Randy Rosario for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed 3B David Fletcher on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled OF Taylor Ward from alternate training site. NEW YORK YANKEES — Assigned INF Jordy Mercer outright to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed OF Phil Ervin off waivers from Cincinnati. Activated RHP Walker Lockett. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Edgar Garcia to alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Joel Payamps to alternate training site. ATLANTA BRAVES — Released 1B Matt Adams. COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Jesus Tinoco to alternate training site. MIAMI MARLINS — Assigned RHP Brett Eibner and C Brian Navarreto outright to alternate training site. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated LF Wil Myers from 10-day IL. Optioned LF Greg Allen to alternate training site. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Released TE Khari Lee with an injury settlement. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed RB Antonio Williams. CHICAGO BEARS — Waived DL Lee Autry, LB Keandre Jones, OL Corey Levin, RB Napoleon Maxwell, WRs Ahmad Wagner and Alex Wesley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived LB Brady Sheldon, DE Bryce Sterk and OT O’Shea Dugas. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived S J.T. Hassell, CB Donnie Lewis Jr., WR J’Mon Moore, DT Ricky Walker. Acquired S Ronnie Harrison from Jacksonville for a 2021 fifth-round pick. DALLAS COWBOYS — Released S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Waived OT Pace Murphy, TE Charlie Taumoepeau and QB Clayton Thorson.. DENVER BRONCOS — Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to New York Giants for a 2021 seventh-round pick. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Greg Roberts from PUP list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived WRs Artavis Scott and Chad Williams. Signed C Ryan Kelly to contract extension. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Traded S Ronnie Harrison to Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round pick. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LB Nick Usher from injured reserve with a settlement. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived LBs Quentin Poling and Jordan Fehr, DE Stacy Keely and RB Tony Brooks-James. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Michael Barnett, CB Michael Jackson and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. NEW YORK GIANTS — Acquired DB Isaac Yiadom from Denver for a 2021 seventh-round pick. NEW YORK JETS — Waived RB Pete Guerriero, DT Sterling Johnson and LB B.J. Bello. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DBs Grayland Arnold and Elijah Riley, WRs Manasseh Bailey, Deontay Burnett, Travis Fulgham and Marcus Green, RBs Elijah Holyfield, Adrian Killins and Michael Warren, G Julian Good-Jones, TE Tyrone Swoopes and C Luke Juriga. Placed LT Andre Dillard on injured reserve. Waived WR Robert Davis from injured reserve with a settlement. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated WR Richie James from Active/Non Football IL. Placed WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Josh Gordon and DE Damontre Moore. Waived WR Seth Dawkins and DE Pita Taumoepenu. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released DT Kyle Love. Signed RB Leonard Fournette. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Stephen Gostkowski. Waived K Greg Joseph and OG Avery Gennesy. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Waived OL Nolan Ulizio, RBs James Williams and Joshua Caldwell, DB Raekwon Williams, WRs Montay Crockett and Doran Grant and DB Jhovonte Dean. HOCKEY National Hockey League WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Alexander Alexeyev to Salavat Yulaev Ufa of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) to begin the 2020-21 season. East Coast Hockey League WORCHESTER RAILERS — Signed F Jake Coleman for 2020-21 season. SOCCER U.S.SOCCER — Named Ellie Maybury to head of performance for U.S. women’s national team. COLLEGE LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY — Added volunteer assistant Will Hawks to baseball staff. Added Laura Dukes to softball staff. UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO — Named Ricky Hernandez assistant coach for men’s tennis.

