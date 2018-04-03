Central Pennsylvania school districts are largely rural with only Williamsport graduating more than 200 students annually. Still, few have consolidated athletic programs, and fewer still have consolidated, or even discussed publicly the merging of football programs.
Locally, there are smaller districts that graduate less than 100 students each year, while most give diplomas to around 110-150 students at the end of each school year. Predictably, budgets vary widely and athletic budgets are no exception. Football budgets dominate athletic budgets, though, and have been in the headlines in recent weeks as Midd-West approved the startup of a new football program, Danville football coaches came under scrutiny and questions about Warrior Run’s football budget in comparison to other districts.
Football is a much different sport when it comes to funding.
Equipment, coaching salaries, officials (football uses no less than five per game) and transportation drive costs up when it comes to football versus other sports. With that, we decided to take a look at what area schools spend on football and if there’s a level playing field for some of the smaller, more rural schools which compete in the Heartland Athletic Conference. The conference is broken into three divisions based on size and strength of teams. Muncy and Montgomery, two of the smaller districts in the area, recently left the league.
Of the six school districts polled — at least one from each division — overall athletic budgets varied from $430,191 to $672,081. Football spending ranged from to $36,847 to $84,962. Football budgets can vary from year to year depending upon the amount of reconditioning equipment — specifically helmets — need. Some years, budgets can balloon by $20,000 or more depending on the need to recondition or replace helmets.
From a funding standpoint, it’s easy to see that all districts, and indeed, all football programs are not created equally.
District athletic budgets can vary based on the number of sports a district funds. For instance, Warrior Run has no tennis, swimming, lacrosse or bowling teams. Milton has no swim or lacrosse teams. Though Warrior Run is in the same division as Central Columbia in most sports, Central Columbia funds tennis and swimming teams for boys and girls as well as junior high softball. Lewisburg funds two lacrosse teams, and two swim teams, neither of which Warrior Run or Milton have.
Additionally, numbers provided by districts included salaries and benefits, pay for officials, maintenance, equipment, transportation and more. Some districts are a little better off when it comes to facilities, and the topic of facilities has been broached at Warrior Run and Milton board meetings within the past year.
Athletic budgets at Warrior Run and Mifflinburg were similar in cost, coming in at $430,191 and $435,119 respectively. Milton’s athletic budget was the most of the six, coming in at $672,081.91, nearly a quarter million dollars more than Warrior Run’s. Lewisburg was not far behind with an overall budget of $665,315. Central Columbia noted its overall athletic budget is $584,000.
When it comes to football, Milton and Lewisburg both spend more than double what Warrior Run spends and Lewisburg spent nearly double that of Central Columbia. Of course, spending doesn’t always equate to wins as Central blanked Lewisburg in a mercy-rule game this fall.
Football budgets, from least to most, look like this:
Warrior Run, $36,847
Central Columbia, $44,604
Mifflinburg, $60,098
Milton, $79,487.93
Lewisburg, $84,962
Hughesville was polled, but did not provide a response. Hughesville, Warrior Run and Central Columbia competed last year in the Heartland Athletic Conference (HAC) III, while Lewisburg and Milton competed in the HAC II and Mifflinburg in the HAC I.
Equipment and supplies totaled more than $10,000 for schools that sent line-item spending numbers. Mifflinburg spent $18,000 on equipment costs and repairs. Transportation costs ranged from $4,200 to $5,500.
Lewisburg contracts with Bucknell University for use of Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium whereas each of the other districts polled maintain their own football facilities. Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run play on natural grass surfaces whereas Central Columbia plays on an artificial turf surface that was funded through a community campaign, and included an all-weather track and renovations to the seating.
If these numbers are any indication as to the discrepancy in spending that exists in additional, bigger districts such as Shikellamy, Selinsgrove or Central Mountain, perhaps the structure of the Heartland Athletic Conference should be based on spending. It doesn’t take a keen eye to realize which districts are the haves and which are the have nots.
Montoursville, Southern Columbia, Central Columbia and Danville recently spent money renovating their football stadiums, all of which cater to other sports as well. Other districts, such as Shamokin, Shikellamy and Loyalsock have over a longer term spent money on turf fields or other stadium renovations.
With the exception of Shamokin in recent years, all of the teams just listed have had successful football teams over the course of recent years.
It seems that it’s not only the boxscores in the newspaper Saturday morning that reveal lopsided numbers when it comes to high school football in the area.
Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal. He can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.