Can you believe we are in the final days of September? Where in the world has summer gone? For kids, it’s back to school; for the archer, it’s time to dig out the camouflage clothing. For the farmer and gardener, it’s time to bring in the final crops of tomatoes, cantaloupe and watermelon, with corn and beans soon to follow. The peach crop is over and the apples are ripening and ready to be picked. Autumn has truly arrived in Central Pa.
For the outdoor lover, this time of year is hard to beat. Temperatures are becoming more pleasant, insect levels are beginning to drop, leaves are beginning to take on vibrant colors – what a beautiful time of year to get out and enjoy Penn’s Woods.
Do you realize that we are entering the last few days of the height of Pennsylvania’s elk rut? If you can squeeze a day or two out of your busy schedule to make a visit to the herd’s home, located for the most part in Elk, Cameron and Clearfield counties, now would be the perfect time to do so.
For those unfamiliar with elk watching, I would suggest starting your search around the sleepy little village of Benezette in Elk County. During the rut this area is the go-to location for elk viewers as bulls from miles around gather here due to the high density of females, known as cows, that make this area their home. That’s right – if the girls are here, the boys will follow.
Not only does this area have the state’s highest concentration of elk, it’s also home to a wide variety of other creatures as well. Whitetail deer, bear, raccoon, fox, turkey, squirrel, bobcat, fisher, coyote, porcupine, rattlesnakes and many others abound in this wilderness region. My family and I visit this area every year and have never returned without having viewed a number of wildlife species.
Should you decide to make the trip, be sure to drop by the Elk Country Visitor Center. Both experienced nature lovers as well as those just discovering the joys of wildlife will find the center has numerous interesting and educational displays for the public to enjoy. Many exhibits are hands-on, making it the perfect place to take the kids. In fact, the education center has become one of, if not the top, most visited locations by our state’s school system.
Should you decide to make the trip, definitely bring a camera. I’m sure you’ll want to snap a few photos not only as reminders of your trip, but also to share with others. Wildlife here is very abundant and even those restricted to staying in the car have a very good chance of viewing an assortment of God’s critters.
Autumn doesn’t last forever, so get out there and enjoy it. Soon the wind will be blowing and the snow and ice will have arrived — making those autumn-time memories that much more precious.
Larry Hendricks is an avid outdoorsman from Union County.
