National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Qualifiers
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EAST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Toronto
N.Y. Rangers 0, Carolina 3
Saturday, Aug. 1: Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Monday, Aug. 3: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Carolina 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders 3
Saturday, Aug. 1: N.Y. Islanders 2, Florida 1 Tuesday, Aug. 4: N.Y. Islanders 4, Florida 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2 Friday, Aug. 7: N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Monday, Aug. 3: Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 1 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0
Columbus 2, Toronto 1
Sunday, Aug. 2: Columbus 2, Toronto 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Toronto 3, Columbus 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT Friday, Aug. 7: Columbus vs Toronto, late x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding) Sunday, Aug. 2: Philadelphia 4, Boston 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Tampa Bay 3, Washington 2, SO Wednesday, Aug. 5: Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Philadelphia 3, Washington 1 Saturday, Aug. 8: Washington vs. Boston, TBD Sunday, Aug. 9: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD
WESTERN CONFERENCE
WEST QUALIFYING ROUND
(Best-of-5)
Edmonton
Chicago 2, Edmonton 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Chicago 6, Edmonton 4 Monday, Aug. 3: Edmonton 6, Chicago 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Chicago 4, Edmonton 3 Friday, Aug. 7: Chicago vs. Edmonton, late x-Saturday, Aug. 8: Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD
Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1
Saturday, Aug. 1: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Winnipeg 3, Calgary 2 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Calgary 6, Winnipeg 2 Thursday, Aug. 6: Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0 Arizona 2, Nashville 1 Sunday, Aug. 2: Arizona 4, Nashville 3 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Nashville 4, Arizona 2 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Arizona 4, Nashville 1 Friday, Aug. 7: Arizona 4, Nashville 3, OT
Minnesota 1, Vancouver 2
Sunday, Aug. 2: Minnesota 3, Vancouver 0 Tuesday, Aug. 4: Vancouver 4, Minnesota 3 Thursday, Aug. 6: Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0 Friday, Aug. 7: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, late x-Sunday, Aug. 9: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD ROUND ROBIN (determines Stanley Cup Playoff seeding) Sunday, Aug. 2: Colorado 2, St. Louis 1 Monday, Aug. 3: Las Vegas 5, Dallas 3 Wednesday, Aug. 5: Colorado 4, Dallas 0 Thursday, Aug. 6: Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4 Saturday, Aug. 8: Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD Sunday, Aug. 9: St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD (x-if necessary)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Toronto 49 18 .731 — x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½ x-Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8½ Brooklyn 32 36 .471 17½ New York 21 45 .318 27½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Miami 43 26 .623 — Orlando 32 37 .464 11 Charlotte 23 42 .354 18 Washington 24 44 .353 18½ Atlanta 20 47 .299 22
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 — x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13 Chicago 22 43 .338 31 Detroit 20 46 .303 33½ Cleveland 19 46 .292 34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Houston 43 25 .632 — x-Dallas 41 30 .577 3½ Memphis 33 37 .471 11 San Antonio 30 38 .441 13 New Orleans 29 39 .426 14
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Denver 45 24 .652 — x-Utah 43 26 .623 2 x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 2½ Portland 32 38 .457 13½ Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 — x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5 Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½ Sacramento 29 39 .426 22 Golden State 15 50 .231 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Friday’s Games
San Antonio 119, Utah 111 Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92 Sacramento at Brooklyn, late Orlando at Philadelphia, late Washington at New Orleans, late Boston at Toronto, late
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 1 p.m. Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m. Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m. Memphis at Toronto, 2 p.m. San Antonio at New Orleans, 3 p.m. Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Portland, 6:30 p.m. Houston at Sacramento, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 3 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Added LHP Brian Gonzalez and INF Gunnar Henderson to the 60-man player pool. BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Seth Blair to a minor-league contract and added to the 60-man player pool. Released OF John Andreoli. HOUSTON ASTROS — Purchased contract of RHP Chase De Jong to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Austin Pruitt to the 45-day IL. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Jorge Lopez for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jose Alvarado on the paternity list. Selected the contract of LHP Sean Gilmartin from the alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Added RHP Justin Miller to the taxi squad.
National League
