LEWISBURG — The Bucknell football program is pleased to present its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, as selected by Bison Nation through fan polls on BucknellBison.com. The initiative was presented by Fairfield Auto Group.
Among the honorees are six All-Americans: DL Abdullah Anderson, LB Evan Byers, OL Julién Davenport, DB Clayton Ewell, P Alex Pechin and DB Bryce Robertson. Other headliners include DL Josh Eden, an FCS record holder, QB R.J. Nitti, RB C.J. Williams and WR Will Carter, among the top offensive threats in school history, and eight defensive players who rank in the Bison’s top 10 in their respective statistical categories.
Anderson, Davenport and Pechin represent three of Bucknell’s four four-time All-Patriot League honorees; Pechin is only the fourth football player to make four All-Patriot League First Teams, joining Holy Cross DB Dave Murphy (1986-89), Colgate QB Ryan Vena (1996-99) and Lehigh RB Dom Bragalone (2015-18). In addition, Pechin became the 14th consensus All-American in Patriot League history by making the 2019 AP, AFCA, STATS and Walter Camp squads.
Six of Bucknell’s All-Decade honorees made three All-Patriot League teams: Byers, DL Robert De La Rosa, Eden, TE/FB Travis Friend, LB Simeon Page and LB Mark Pyles. All of Eden’s nods were to the First Team. Page, a current senior, earned All-Patriot League recognition all three of his seasons in Lewisburg to date.
Starting next week, Bison Nation will vote to select the Bucknell football team’s Offensive Player, Defensive Player and Specialist of the Decade. The top two vote-getters in positions where three or more players were selected to the team will advance to the overall ballot. In positions where one or two players were selected to the team, all will be represented on the overall ballot. The full results of the fan polls can be viewed below.
All-Decade Offense
QB: R.J. Nitti (2013-16)
RB: Joey DeFloria (2014-17)
RB: C.J. Williams (2013-16)
WR: Will Carter (2013-16)
WR: Brandon Sanders (2018-pres.)
WR: Victor Walker (2010-13)
TE/FB: Travis Friend (2010-13)
OL: P.J. Barr (2017-pres.)
OL: Julién Davenport (2013-16)
OL: Ramy Kased (2012-15)
OL: Lonnie Rawles (2011-14)
K: Derek Maurer (2011-14)
RS: Tyler Smith (2009-12)
All-Decade Defense
DL: Abdullah Anderson (2014-17)
DL: Robert De La Rosa (2008-11)
DL: Josh Eden (2006-07, 2010-11)
DL: Samuel Oyekoya (2009-12)
LB: Evan Byers (2011-14)
LB: Simeon Page (2017-pres.)
LB: Mark Pyles (2014-17)
DB: Clayton Ewell (2012-15)
DB: Bryan Marine (2015-18)
DB: Bryce Robertson (2008-11)
DB: Matthew Steinbeck (2011-14)
P: Alex Pechin (2015-19)
LS: Jeff Goyette (2010-13)
