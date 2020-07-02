WILLIAMSPORT – Led by a program-record number of selections from four programs, a group of 83 Lycoming College student-athletes have earned a slot on the 2020 MAC Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced this week.
Both basketball programs set new standards for honor roll selections, with the men’s basketball program posting five to top a nine-year old record and women’s basketball posting 14 selections, setting a new high-water mark for the second time in three years. Wrestling also posted its best total for the second year in a row with 12 selections to the honor roll and men’s lacrosse busted past its previous-best mark of nine with 14 selections this spring.
Lycoming had 152 academic honor roll selections during the 2019-20 academic year, the second-highest total in program history and just two shy of the mark of 154 set in 2016-17.
Seven seniors – Madison Brown (softball, McElhattan/Central Mountain), Max Crumlich (men’s lacrosse, New Cumberland/Red Land), Megan Helminiak (women’s basketball, Williamsport/St. John Neumann), Kayla Kline (women’s basketball and softball, Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area), Morgan Mader (women’s basketball, Cresco/Pocono Mountain East), Elena Pikounis (women’s swimming, Marriottsville, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and Nick Russello (men’s lacrosse, Guilford, Conn./Guilford) – wrapped up their careers a perfect 4-for-4 in MAC Academic Honor Roll selections, earning the award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes that wrapped up their championship season in the fall and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher.
Area students earning the honor:
Men’s Basketball
yson Harward, Fr., Danville/Danville Area
Donovan James, Fr., Mount Carmel/Mount Carmel Area
Tobias Walden Jr., Fr., New York, N.Y./Southern Columbia (Pa.)
Men’s Swimming
Dominick Berardelli, Jr., Montoursville/Montoursville Area
JBrandon Vought, Jr., Bloomsburg/Bloomsburg
Women’s Basketball
Megan Helminiak, Sr., Williamsport/St. John Neumann
Kayla Kline, Sr., Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area
Akilah McFadden, Sr., Lewisburg/Lewisburg Area
Women’s Swimming
Mikayla Wright, Sr., Danville/Danville Area
Wrestling
Shane Casey, Jr., Catawissa/Southern Columbia
Connor Fulmer, So., Elysburg/Southern Columbia
Michael Kustanbauter, Fr., Muncy/Muncy Area
Hunter O'Connor, Fr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area
Hadyn Swartwood, Sr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area
Men’s Tennis
Casey Haas, So., Montoursville/Montoursville Area
Softball
Madalyn Bechdel, Fr., Beech Creek/Central Mountain
Madison Brown, Sr., McElhattan/Central Mountain
Taylor Gessner, Jr., Lewisburg/Meadowbrook Christian
Kayla Kline, Sr., Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area
Kacee Reitz, So., Milton/Milton Area
Morgan Wetzel, Fr., Mill Hall/Central Mountain
Payton Whary, Fr., Coal Township/Shamokin Area
Lydia Yorks, Jr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area
Women’s Lacrosse
Emma Lehr, So., Danville/Danville Area
Kaylee Long, Sr., Milton/Milton Area
Women’s Tennis
Hannah Summerson, Sr., South Williamsport/South Williamsport
