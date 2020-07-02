WILLIAMSPORT – Led by a program-record number of selections from four programs, a group of 83 Lycoming College student-athletes have earned a slot on the 2020 MAC Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced this week.

Both basketball programs set new standards for honor roll selections, with the men’s basketball program posting five to top a nine-year old record and women’s basketball posting 14 selections, setting a new high-water mark for the second time in three years. Wrestling also posted its best total for the second year in a row with 12 selections to the honor roll and men’s lacrosse busted past its previous-best mark of nine with 14 selections this spring. 

Lycoming had 152 academic honor roll selections during the 2019-20 academic year, the second-highest total in program history and just two shy of the mark of 154 set in 2016-17.

Seven seniors – Madison Brown (softball, McElhattan/Central Mountain), Max Crumlich (men’s lacrosse, New Cumberland/Red Land), Megan Helminiak (women’s basketball, Williamsport/St. John Neumann), Kayla Kline (women’s basketball and softball, Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area), Morgan Mader (women’s basketball, Cresco/Pocono Mountain East), Elena Pikounis (women’s swimming, Marriottsville, Md./Marriotts Ridge) and Nick Russello (men’s lacrosse, Guilford, Conn./Guilford) – wrapped up their careers a perfect 4-for-4 in MAC Academic Honor Roll selections, earning the award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The academic honor roll is comprised of student-athletes that wrapped up their championship season in the fall and registered a term/semester GPA of 3.20 (on a 4.0 scale) or higher.

Area students earning the honor:

Men’s Basketball 

yson Harward, Fr., Danville/Danville Area

Donovan James, Fr., Mount Carmel/Mount Carmel Area

Tobias Walden Jr., Fr., New York, N.Y./Southern Columbia (Pa.)

Men’s Swimming 

Dominick Berardelli, Jr., Montoursville/Montoursville Area

JBrandon Vought, Jr., Bloomsburg/Bloomsburg

Women’s Basketball

Megan Helminiak, Sr., Williamsport/St. John Neumann

Kayla Kline, Sr., Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area

Akilah McFadden, Sr., Lewisburg/Lewisburg Area

Women’s Swimming 

Mikayla Wright, Sr., Danville/Danville Area

Wrestling

Shane Casey, Jr., Catawissa/Southern Columbia

Connor Fulmer, So., Elysburg/Southern Columbia

Michael Kustanbauter, Fr., Muncy/Muncy Area

Hunter O'Connor, Fr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area

Hadyn Swartwood, Sr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area

Men’s Tennis 

Casey Haas, So., Montoursville/Montoursville Area

Softball 

Madalyn Bechdel, Fr., Beech Creek/Central Mountain

Madison Brown, Sr., McElhattan/Central Mountain

Taylor Gessner, Jr., Lewisburg/Meadowbrook Christian

Kayla Kline, Sr., Mifflinburg/Mifflinburg Area

Kacee Reitz, So., Milton/Milton Area

Morgan Wetzel, Fr., Mill Hall/Central Mountain

Payton Whary, Fr., Coal Township/Shamokin Area

Lydia Yorks, Jr., Jersey Shore/Jersey Shore Area

Women’s Lacrosse 

Emma Lehr, So., Danville/Danville Area

Kaylee Long, Sr., Milton/Milton Area

Women’s Tennis 

Hannah Summerson, Sr., South Williamsport/South Williamsport

