LEWISBURG — The No. 1 doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman earned a hard-fought victory in girls tennis action Tuesday at Lewisburg, but it was visiting Loyalsock that came away with the overall win.
Hilkert and Kinnaman won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Lewisburg is back in action Thursday when the Dragons travel to Mifflinburg.
Loyalsock 4, Lewisburg 1
at Lewisburg
Singles No. 1 Kaitlyn Savidge (Loy) def. Bekah Vance, 6-0, 6-1 No. 2 Ayra Tufail (Loy) def. Abbie Machmer, 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 Mia Blas (Loy) def. Sofia Waughen, 6-1, 6-1 Doubles No. 1 Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman (Lew) def. Sarah Hall- Anna Hall 6-4 7-6 (TB 7-5) No. 2 Madelyn Hall-Isabelle Dadzie (Loy) def. Mia Kazakavage-Katelyn Fessler, 6-3, 6-2
Shikellamy 4 Mifflinburg 1
SUNBURY — Mifflinburg’s Rockell Keister battled back from a set down and earned a win at No. 3 doubles at Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Keister needed a tiebreak and super tiebreak, but got the win. Shikellamy took the match.
Mifflinburg hosts Milton today and Lewisburg on Thursday.
Shikellamy 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Shikellamy
Singles No. 1 Melanie Minnier (Shik) def. Destiny Jones (Miff) 6-0, 6-4 No. 2. Kirsten Strohecker (Shik) def. Kylie Vasbinder (Miff) 6-2, 6-0 No. 3 Rockell Keister (Miff) def. Olivia Weaver (Shik) 3-6, 7-6 (7-5 Tiebreaker score), 10-8 Super tiebreaker score Doubles 1. Kelly Sprenkel/Anne Norris (Shik) def. Rebecca Reimer/Kooper Haines (Miff) 6-0, 6-1 2. Lily West/Allie Minnier (Shik) def. Kassidy Reedy/Alexis Scopelliti (Miff) 6-0, 6-1
Central Mountain 5 Milton 0
LOCK HAVEN — The Wildcats swept the Black Panthers Tuesday in Clinton County.
Milton is back in action today at Mifflinburg.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
at Central Mountain
Singles No. 1 Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Alanna Stamm(M)6-1, 6-1 No. 2 Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Brooklyn Wade(M) 6-0, 6-0 No. 3 Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Maddy Nicholas(M) 6-0, 6-0 Doubles No. 1Caitlyn Dale and Ella Talbot (CM) def. Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell(M) 6-2, 3-1 forfeit No. 2 Bree Weaver and Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala(M) 6-2, 7-5
Boys/girls golf Central Mountain 171 Lewisburg 175 Mifflinburg 209
LOCK HAVEN — Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney tied for best round with a 41, but host Central Mountain edged the Dragons by four strokes on the Wildcats’ home course Tuesday.
Central Mountain shot a 141 to top Lewisburg (145) and Mifflinburg (209).
The Dragons also got a 42 from Ryleigh Faust, while Will Gronlund and Ava Markunar both shot 46.
Mifflinburg was paced by Zeb Hufnagle, who carded a 52, and Kaylin Foss, who shot a 53.
Lewisburg is back in action Thursday at home with Shikellamy.
Lewisburg Sean Kelly 49, Nick Mahoney 41, Will Gronlund 46, Ava Markunar 46, Ryleigh Faust 42, Joel Myers 53: Team: 175 Mifflinburg Kaylin Foss 53, Dylan Stroup 55, Nick Osborne 64, Ava Markunar 46, Hunter Dressler 57, Zeb Hufnagle 52: Team 209 Central Mountain Jason Floruss 43, Brayden Confair 43, Griff Walizer 44, Peyton Newlen 41, Gardy Fravel 50, Gunner Redmond 46: Team 171
Danville 171 Warrior Run 222
DANVILLE — The Defenders’ Hanna Rabb fired a 41 to lead all golfers Tuesday at Danville, but the Ironmen got the team victory.
Mason Sheesly fired a 57 for the Defenders while Danville got a 44 from Danny Metzer and a 45 from Koen Baylor.
Warrior Run is back in action at home today with Milton.
