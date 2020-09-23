MILTON — Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II showdown between undefeated Milton and similarly unbeaten Warrior Run was as close as you would expect.
The two teams were tied at a goal apiece until the last four minutes of the game, and that’s when the Defenders separated themselves from the Black Panthers.
Brendan Geiger and Alex Hazzoum both scored in those final moments to lead Warrior Run to a 3-1 victory on Milton’s home pitch.
“Oh, that’s definitely good (to get those two goals at the end,” said Warrior Run coach Andy Bieber. “I thought there were some good moments in the game, and I thought there were some bad moments.
“What you saw was pretty soccer, (us coaches) look at it as there’s still work to be done,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “We’re not just striving to beat teams around here, we want to go and be in states. We have goals.”
Goals, for the most part, were hard to come by in the matchup.
Warrior Run (4-0, 2-0 HAC-II) struck first as Luke Mattox scored on a through ball by Hazzoum in the 15th minute.
Milton (4-1, 2-1) tied it up with 2:10 remaining when the Black Panthers were awarded a penalty kick after the Defenders’ Nathan McCormack was whistled for a foul when he jumped on the back of Carter Lilley in the box.
Brodey Scoggins took the shot, and his low kick skidded into the bottom-left corner of the net past a diving Duncan Bender to knot the score.
“We felt like Warrior Run was down because they were kind of upset that it was 1-1, and we were pumped,” said Milton coach Eric Yoder. “We were really excited, and it just gave us belief that we could (compete with the top teams). Milton-Warrior Run is always a tough game, regardless of where we’re at (in the standings).”
Warrior Run did all they could to score the go-ahead goal coming out of the half — peppering the Black Panthers’ first-year goalkeeper Tyler Flederbach with shot after shot, and even hitting the ball off the crossbar twice (3 times total in the game).
Flederbach played valiantly, that is until the Defenders were the recipient of a lucky bounce that helped break the tie.
A hard shot by Geiger from the right of the goal hit a bad patch of turf in front of Flederbach, and it bounced over his hands and into the net.
“I knew we needed a goal because we were pressuring them the whole second half,” said Geiger. “We had a lot of shots off the crossbar, and I just felt we needed one (to go in). The ball came to me and I just put it in.
“I just knew we were getting close, and we knew (the go-ahead goal) was coming after we had many chances,” Geiger added. “We just knew we were going to put one in the back of the net (at some point).”
Warrior Run was really smelling blood following Geiger’s goal, and the Defenders tacked on some insurance on an unassisted goal by Hazzoum just over a minute later.
“Tyler is super upset, but that second goal was a bad bounce. He was right there, but it’s a bad field and the ball bounced over his hands,” said coach Yoder. “If he doesn’t make 3 or 4 phenomenal saves, the score would’ve been 6-1.
“For a guy who has never played keeper before, I think Tyler did phenomenal,” added Milton’s coach. “We’ve been training him, and he’s definitely exceeded our expectations.”
Milton will try to bounce back from its first loss of the year as it travels to Loyalsock on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
“We told the guys we were proud of their effort, and we thing we’re a pretty good team — especially being a pretty young team,” said Yoder.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Warrior Run 3, Milton 1at MiltonFirst half
WR-Luke Mattox, assist Alex Hazzoum, 25:59. Milt-Brodey Scoggins, penalty kick, 2:10.
Second half
WR-Brendan Geiger, assist Hazzoum, 3:51. WR-Hazzoum, unassisted, 2:33.
Shots: WR, 14-2; Corners: WR, 8-1; Saves: WR, Duncan Bender, 1; Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 11.
