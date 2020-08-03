National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 7 3 .700 _

Miami 2 1 .667 1½

Washington 3 4 .429 2½

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2½

New York 3 7 .300 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 7 2 .778 _

Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2½

Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3

St. Louis 2 3 .400 3

Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 5

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 6 2 .750 _

Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _

San Diego 6 4 .600 1

San Francisco 5 5 .500 2

Arizona 3 7 .300 4

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings

Colorado 9, San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington at Miami, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game

Today’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 1 .875 _

Baltimore 5 3 .625 2

Toronto 3 4 .429 3½

Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4

Boston 3 7 .300 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 7 2 .778 _

Chicago 5 4 .556 2

Cleveland 5 5 .500 2½

Detroit 5 5 .500 2½

Kansas City 3 7 .300 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 5 4 .556 _

Oakland 5 4 .556 _

Seattle 4 6 .400 1½

Texas 3 5 .375 1½

Los Angeles 3 7 .300 2½

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Texas 3

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Texas 9, San Francisco 5

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Today’s Games

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

