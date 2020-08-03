National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 7 3 .700 _
Miami 2 1 .667 1½
Washington 3 4 .429 2½
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2½
New York 3 7 .300 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 7 2 .778 _
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 2½
Cincinnati 4 5 .444 3
St. Louis 2 3 .400 3
Pittsburgh 2 7 .222 5
West Division
W L Pct GB
Colorado 6 2 .750 _
Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _
San Diego 6 4 .600 1
San Francisco 5 5 .500 2
Arizona 3 7 .300 4
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1, 11 innings
Colorado 9, San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington at Miami, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, ppd., 2nd game
Today’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at Colorado (González 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at San Diego (Paddack 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, ppd.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 1 .875 _
Baltimore 5 3 .625 2
Toronto 3 4 .429 3½
Tampa Bay 4 6 .400 4
Boston 3 7 .300 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 7 2 .778 _
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Cleveland 5 5 .500 2½
Detroit 5 5 .500 2½
Kansas City 3 7 .300 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 5 4 .556 _
Oakland 5 4 .556 _
Seattle 4 6 .400 1½
Texas 3 5 .375 1½
Los Angeles 3 7 .300 2½
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Oakland 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Texas 3
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2
Texas 9, San Francisco 5
Oakland 3, Seattle 2
Cincinnati 4, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 7
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Today’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 1-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 0-1) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
