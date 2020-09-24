Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 _
Miami 28 28 .500 6
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 6½
New York 25 31 .446 9
Washington 23 33 .411 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 32 24 .571 _
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 3½
St. Louis 27 26 .509 3½
Milwaukee 27 28 .491 4½
Pittsburgh 17 39 .304 15
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 39 17 .696 _
z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5
San Francisco 28 27 .509 10½
Colorado 24 31 .436 14½
Arizona 22 34 .393 17
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
San Francisco 7, Colorado 2
Thursday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 _
z-New York 32 24 .571 4½
Toronto 29 27 .518 7½
Baltimore 23 33 .411 13½
Boston 22 34 .393 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 _
z-Chicago 34 22 .607 ½
z-Cleveland 32 24 .571 2½
Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½
Detroit 22 32 .407 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 34 21 .618 _
Houston 28 28 .500 6½
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 9
Seattle 25 31 .446 9½
Texas 19 37 .339 15½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoff glance
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Miami 3, Boston 1
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Miami 117, Boston 114, OT
Thursday, Sept. 17: Miami 106 Boston 101
Saturday, Sept. 19: Boston 117 Miami 106
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Miami 112, Boston 109
Friday, Sept. 25: Miami vs. Boston, 8:30 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 27: Boston vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Miami vs. Boston, TBD
Western Conference
L.A. Lakers 2, Denver 1
Friday, Sept. 18: L.A. Lakers 126, Denver 114
Sunday, Sept. 20: L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 103
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Denver, 114, L.A. Lakers 106
Thursday, Sept. 24: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: L.A. Lakers vs. Denver, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, TBD
National Hockey League
Stanley Cup Finals
STANLEY CUP FINALS
(Best-of-7)
At Edmonton, Alberta
(3)Dallas 1, (2)Tampa Bay 2
Saturday, Sept. 19: Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Monday, Sept. 21: Tampa Bay 3, Dallas 2
Wednesday, Sept. 23: Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 2
Friday, Sept. 25: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26 Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
x-Monday, Sept. 28: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, 8 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 30: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
WNBA
Playoff Glance
(Seeding in parentheses; home team listed last)
All games played at Bradenton, Fla.
First Round
(Single Elimination)
Tuesday, Sept. 15
(7)Connecticut 94, (6)Chicago 81
(5)Phoenix 85, (8)Washington 84
Second Round
(Single Elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 17
(4)Minnesota 80,(5)Phoenix 79
(7)Connecticut 73, (3)Los Angeles 59
Semifinals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(7)Connecticut 1, (1)Las Vegas 1
Sunday, Sept. 20: Connecticut 87, Las Vegas 62
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas, 83, Connecticut 75
Thursday, Sept. 24: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Game Five, 7 or 9 p.m.
(2)Seattle 1, vs. (4)Minnesota 0
Sunday, Sept. 20: Seattle,Minnesota vs. ppd.
Tuesday, Sept. 22: Seattle 88, Minnesota 86
Thursday, Sept. 24: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27: Seattle vs. Minnesota, 1 or 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Sept. 29: Minnesota vs. Seattle, 7 or 9 p.m.
TBD: Game Five, TBD
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
TBD vs. TBD
Friday, Oct. 2: Game One, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 4: Game Two, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Game Three, 7 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct 8: Game Four, 7 p.m.
x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Game Five, 3 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORILOLES — Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery and CF FRanchy Cordero from the 60-day IL. Placed CF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from alternate training site. Optioned 2B Erick Mejia to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Matt Harvey from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled CF Braden Bishop from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to alternate training site.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle from alternate training site. Placed LF David Dahl on the 45-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Brett Eibner for assignment. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to alternate training site. Activated RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed CF Luis Alexander Basabe on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Placed SS Carter Kieboom on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jaron Brown to the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. Activated OL Chris Reed from the COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Mark Barron and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the active roster. Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Jahleel Addae to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Signed C Javon Patterson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster. Signed LBs Bryce Hager and Noah Dawkins and OL Blake Hance to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Bruce Irvin, S Marquise Blair and WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve. Signed CB Linden Stephens and DT Anthony Rush to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster. Signed C Zach Shackelford, CB Ross Cockrell and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on injured reserve.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Michael McCarron to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed D Bryan Reynolds to a four-year contract.
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the retirement of D Danilo Silva.
USL Championship
USL — Suspended North Texas SC's M Edwin Cerillo for two games for red card for violent conduct against FC Tucson. Suspended FC Tucson's F Charlie Dennis for one game for incident against North Texas SC. Suspended Orlando City B's D Franklin Carabali for one game for red card for two cautionable offenses against Fort Lauderdale CF.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Promoted Ralph Davis to assistant men's basketball coach.
TUSCULUM — Named Georgios Charkoutsakis graduate assistant soccer coach.
XAVIER — Named Whitney Gathright women's basketball assistant coach.
