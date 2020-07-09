BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University head wrestling coach Marcus Gordon has announced his recruiting class for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign. A total of 15 newcomers — 13 freshmen and two transfers — will join the Huskies’ roster.
Bloomsburg is coming off of its first season in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and had two NCAA qualifiers in redshirt senior Trevor Allard (Mexico, N.Y./Mexico) and sophomore Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown). The two national qualifiers marked the most for the program in one season since the 2013-14 campaign when the Huskies sent six grapplers to the national tournament. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allard and Carida were unable to compete for national titles.
Gordon will be looking to fill a huge void left by Allard at 184 pounds. The senior went 24-4 this past season and finished out his brilliant career four wins shy of reaching the 100-win plateau. Also needing to be replaced are Nate Newberry (Biglerville/Biglerville) at 157 pounds, Anthony Vetrano (Middletown, N.J./Middletown North) at 174 pounds, and Kyle Murphy (Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan) at 197 pounds.
Depth was key for the Huskies entering the 2020-21 campaign as all 10 weight classes are represented by the 15 newcomers in this year’s group. Ten of the incoming student-athletes come from the state of Pennsylvania while two competed at high schools in Ohio. The others hail from Delaware, New Jersey, and North Carolina. All 15 were state qualifiers at least once during their high school careers and all boast gaudy career records as they enter the collegiate ranks.
Two of the newcomers — Shane Noonan and Cole Rhone — have already tasted a little collegiate experience. Noonan, a transfer from Edinboro, redshirted with the Fighting Scots last season. He was a two-time state qualifier at Hazleton Area High School and finished fifth in the state as a senior. Rhone, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was a three-time state qualifier and two-time state runner-up at Benton High School.
The recruiting class?
Antoine Allen — Cincinnati Princeton HS (Ohio)
Projected Weight: 125/133
Highlights: Two-time state place winner ... finished fifth in the state as both a sophomore and junior ... was 21-0 during senior season before state tournament was canceled ... took sixth at Super 32 ... nationally ranked 17th in the country at 126 pounds according to FloWrestling and ranked inside Top 200 according to Mat Scouts
Andrew Balukas — Easton (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 197
Highlights: Finished as state runner-up as a senior ... went 29-12 during senior season with 16 of his victories coming by fall
Matt Benedetti — Manalapan (N.J.)
Projected Weight: 165/174
Highlights: Two-time state place winner ... took fourth in the state as a senior and sixth as a junior ... three-time district champion and four-time district finalist ... Manalapan’s all-time leader in career victories with 146 ... posted a 37-3 overall record in senior season
A.J. Bernieri — Caravel Academy (Del.)
Projected Weight: 174
Highlights: Finished as state runner-up as a senior ... finished career with 123-28 overall record ... went 37-5 during senior season
Jacob Blair — Muncy (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 125/133
Highlights: Two-time state qualifier and state place winner after taking eighth as a freshman ... two-time sectional champion ... two-time district champion ... regional champion as a freshman ... finished career with a 114-15 overall record with 43 of his victories by fall
Bryce Brennan — Red Land HS (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 133/141
Highlights: Three-time state qualifier and two-time state place winner ... seventh in the state as a senior and eighth as a junior ... won sectional and regional titles as a senior ... overall record of 118-42 with 40 victories by fall ... went 64-15 over his final two seasons
T.T. Elhajj — Lower Dauphin (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 141/149
Highlights: Four-time state qualifier and state place winner after an eighth-place finish as a junior ... three-time sectional champion ... won regional title as a junior ... posted a career record of 126-28 with 71 of his victories coming via fall
Charles Everdale — Hazleton Area (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 165
Highlights: Qualified for state tournament as a senior ... two-time district champion ... finished career with a 150-44 overall record with 77 victories by fall ... went 85-14 over final two seasons including 45-7 mark as a senior
Logan Flynn — Hatboro Horsham (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 285
Highlights: State qualifier as a senior ... won sectional title as a sophomore ... finished career with a 99-34 overall record including a 35-8 mark as a senior
Shane Noonan — Hazleton Area (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 197
Highlights: Redshirted at Edinboro University as a freshman ... two-time state qualifier and placed fifth in the state as a senior while wrestling at Hazleton Area ... three-time district champion ... won regional title as a senior ... finished career with an overall record of 152-37 ... posted a 44-2 record with 30 falls during senior season
Liam O’Toole — Archbishop Ryan (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 157/165
Highlights: State qualifier as a senior ... won sectional and district titles in senior season ... three-time Jim Thorpe Tournament winner ... finished 105-34 overall including a 34-6 record during senior season ... 51 of his victories came via fall
Cole Rhone — Benton (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 133/141
Highlights: Transfer from Virginia Tech University where he redshirted as a freshman ... two-time state runner-up after placing second in both junior and senior seasons at Benton ... three-time state qualifier ... two-time district champion ... two-time regional champion ... won sectional as a junior ... career record of 124-40 ... went 75-10 over final two seasons
Richie Rizzuto — Leesville Road (N.C.)
Projected Weight: 125/133
Highlights: Two-time state place winner including state runner-up finish as a junior ... two-time regional champion ... two-year team captain and team Most Valuable Wrestler
Daishawn Tilghman — Overbrook (Pa.)
Projected Weight: 285
Highlights: State qualifier as a senior ... three-time sectional champion ... three-time district champion ... member of the Pennsylvania National Team ... finished career with 107-30 overall record with 67 victories by fall ... went 34-5 as a senior
David Tuttle — Steubenville (Ohio)
Projected Weight: 184
Highlights: Two-time state place winner finishing fourth as a junior and eighth as a sophomore ... was 36-6 in senior season before state tournament was canceled ... OVAC Champion ... Viper Pit National Champion ... finished career with 165-34 overall record
