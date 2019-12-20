With the Christmas season all but here (that’s right – Christmas! As a country-born redneck I put tradition and personal values before being politically correct), I thought a good subject for today’s column would be the showing of appreciation for those who make your time in the outdoors such a blessing.
Thinking back over the past year, was there anyone who showed you the kindness of allowing you to hunt, fish, trap, camp or hike on their property? If so, wouldn’t this be a good time to surprise them with a little thank you for their kindness? A Christmas card, a ring of bologna, a tin of cookies or even just a phone call asking how they are doing would be so simple and would go so far in letting them know that their kindness was not taken for granted or forgotten.
In the last year have you had anyone share a secret fishing hole or hunting hot spot with you? You know they didn’t have to do that, but they did because they knew you would enjoy it. Don’t they deserve a thank you?
Remember when you were first learning about the outdoors? Odds are good a few kind souls helped to mentor you through their knowledge of nature. Not only would it be great to let them know you haven’t forgotten that kindness, but why not give that same gift of knowledge to the next generation and pass it on to someone else who would like to learn about the outdoors? In today’s society where so many kids come from one-parent homes, think of what a blessing it could be not only to a child but also the parent by helping to nurture a young mind’s interest in nature.
Last, but certainly not least, let’s not forget nature and all it’s creatures. It might sound silly but how often is man only a taker and not a giver to nature? Make a donation to a group that’s involved with creating or preserving wildlife habitat. If we don’t take care of this fine old world, who will? Why, even creating a brush pile, planting at tree, or picking up a bag or two of litter all helps to keep our world beautiful and in balance.
Our world is far from perfect, but by each and every one of us doing a little bit and showing our appreciation for one another, we can certainly make it a better place.
Here’s wishing you and yours a very enjoyable Christmas season and thanks for reading the rambling thoughts of this old redneck. Your time has been appreciated.
